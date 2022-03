MILTON – The school committee has endorsed a plan to change the grade configuration of the system once a new middle school is built. The plan, adopted by a unanimous vote at Thursday night's school committee meeting, will move grade 5 classes from the elementary schools to the Pierce Middle School, which would continue to house grade 6 classes. Grades 7 and 8 and pre-Kindergarten classes would move into the proposed new middle school.

MILTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO