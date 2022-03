Charles Stanley Trexler passed away surrounded by family on March 14, 2022. “Chuck” was born on March 19, 1951, to Charles W. and Muriel A. Trexler. He grew up in Baldwinsville with his nine siblings, Linda, Arlene, Stella, Diane, Keith, Chris, Kim, Teresa and Mark. After graduating high school in 1969 he served two years in the United States Marine Corp. Chuck graduated from Morrisville College before working for different golf courses, Caryl Electric, Carrier Corporation and IBEW Local 43. He retired from Vibra Healthcare in 2017.

