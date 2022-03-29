ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Sparta Woman’s Club invites scholarship applicants

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 65 years, the Sparta Woman’s Club has been offering scholarships to high school senior girls who live in Sparta. A scholarship is also available to a Sussex County woman who is...

Daily Leader

Six high school seniors awarded scholarships

Several young women received scholarships during a sponsored Families United Training Center banquet March 10. Shykearia Daniels, Shecrista Harris, Mackenzie Fields, Claudazyia Yarborough, Tatyana Joiner and Fantasia Fells each received a $600 scholarship along with a brand new laptop computer thanks to generous sponsorships. The first-ever scholarship winner was Tia...
HIGH SCHOOL
Huron Daily Tribune

Owendale-Gagetown School names students of the month for March

The focus for Owen-Gage’s students of the month for March is being a “Critical, Creative Thinker." A student who is a critical, creative thinker identifies problems, collects information, and organizes, compares and contrasts data. The student also forms opinions, develops strategies to solve problems, and evaluates their conclusion. The following students have been chosen: Silas Finley, kindergarten (elementary level), son of Keri Dishman; Aubrey Hellebuyck, eighth grade (junior high level), daughter of Anthony and Ashely Hellebuyck; Karsyn Gruehn, tenth grade (high school level), daughter of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn; and Haden Gruehn, twelfth grade (senior student), son of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn.
EDUCATION
The 74

Working Together to Improve Outcomes for Students with Disabilities

A local foundation called the Camden Education Fund (CEF) is forging a community of district, charter and other innovative public schools, with a particular focus on educating students with the greatest needs. This holistic, city-based approach prioritizes what’s best for families and puts philanthropic resources to work to ensure that the needs of all students, […]
CAMDEN, NJ
KHQ Right Now

The Woman's Club of Spokane seeks support

"Help us get back on our feet! We have a great board of directors that has been working in all areas to ensure that the club has another 100 years to preserve and promote women's issues, history, volunteerism, and community enrichment!"
SPOKANE, WA
KOLO TV Reno

Seeking Guinn Millennium Memorial Scholarship applicants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most would agree, teaching at the high school level takes a special person. For UNR Student Noah Walls it was second nature to him. While he’s getting his master’s degree now, two years ago he was in his senior year working towards a bachelor’s degree in education.
NEVADA STATE

