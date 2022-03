Global pop superstar Katy Perry lets her colors burst with larger-than-life hits at playful Las Vegas residency Katy Perry: PLAY. Transforming the 5,000-capacity theater at Resorts World Las Vegas into "Perry's Playland," the "Smile" singer takes on the role of Katy Doll: a plaything dwarfed by the oversized props around her. "I am Katy Perry, and you are at PLAY," Perry says to start the show, stepping out onto a living playground that also serves as an homage to Pee-wee's Playhouse. "My audience in Vegas, they deserve the hits. You need to escape. It's weird out there, so let's escape together."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO