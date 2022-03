With a new wave of COVID-19 mandate easements on the horizon, it’s now more critical than ever that local officials not forget the wildfire of food insecurity raging on: The number of food-insecure children has surged from 5 million to 12 million, according to The Washington Post. Among those most affected have been children with immigrant parents, who may face tremendous fear when attempting to feed their kids through free school meal programs. In 2021, 93% of these children qualified for federal food assistance, but nearly half of their families would not apply as a result of the tremendous concern they had due to their immigration status. This cycle of unaddressed hunger will continue indefinitely until fear is tackled head-on.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO