Only Murders in the Building season 2: next episode and everything we know

By Michael Balderston
 2 days ago

The ending to the first season of Only Murders in the Building left fans shocked and eager for season 2. Thankfully, the wait is over, as the murder-mystery/comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez is back on the case.

A breakout hit and one of What to Watch’s favorite TV shows of 2021 , Only Murders in the Building was given a second season just a few weeks into its run. Hulu also announced that its premiere was the most-watched the streamer had for an original comedy and that it became the most-watched comedy across all streaming titles ever on the platform (at the time).

Here’s everything you need to know about Only Murders in the Building season 2.

When is the next Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode?

After its two episode premiere on June 28, Only Murders in the Building season 2 drops its third episode on Tuesday, July 5, on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

One episode is going to be released each week for the rest of the second season. For anyone wanting to keep track, that'll mean the Only Murders in the Building season finale will drop on August 23.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 plot

The second season will revolve around Bunny’s killer and how our three sleuths will exonerate themselves. Here is the official synopsis for the new season:

"Following the shocking death of Arconia board president Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue: the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

Check out WTW's rundown of all the potential suspects on who killed Bunny?

Only Murders in the Building season 2 episodes

Here are the synopses for the Only Murders in the Building season 2 episodes that have been released so far:

Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 1, "Persons of Interest"
"Welcome home, Arconiacs! Minutes after season 1’s finale, Charles, Oliver and Mabel are now implicated in the murder of board president, Bunny Folger. They must choose whether to lay low or risk their safety by catching the killer themselves. As they grapple with that choice, fireworks ensue." Read What to Watch's in-depth recap of Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 1 here .

Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 2, "Framed"
"A memorial for Bunny Folger provides an opportunity for our trio to question their neighbors, while they also try to get rid of a very implicating piece of evidence. One of Bunny’s relatives makes a surprising appearance and if you thought Bunny was a force, get ready… ." Read What to Watch's in-depth recap of Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 2 here .

Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3, "The Last Days of Bunny Folger"
"A foul-mouthed parrot becomes a critical window into Bunny Folger’s last day on Earth. Some of the individuals with whom Bunny crossed paths will surprise both you and our trio… Along the way, a reveal deepens our trio’s need to solve Bunny’s case."

Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer

There have been a few trailers prepping viewers for Only Murders in the Building season 2, all of which you can watch below. There are some spoilers if you're not caught up with season 1 in the trailers, just as and FYI:

Hulu was also released a sneak peek of season 2, featuring Martin, Gomez, Short and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Check it out here:

Who is in the Only Murders in the Building season 2 cast?

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are all set to return as the trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel. Martin and Short have been long time collaborators, but Gomez proved to be a great addition to their duo and it'll be exciting to see what the trio have in store for season 2.

The supporting cast was also a treat in season 1 and many are returning for Only Murders in the Building season 2. Nathan Lane's Teddy Dimas is back, as well as Amy Ryan's Jan. According to TV Line , both are expected to be guest stars in the new season, as is season 1 regular Aaron Dominguez (Oscar). Same for Tina Fey, who guest starred as true-crime podcaster Cinda Canning. Plus, Charles, Oliver and Mabel's support in the police department, Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) is also back.

We do know that there will be a few new exciting additions. Among them are Cara Delevigne ( Suicide Squad , Carnival Row ) as Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes entangled in the mystery. Other announced guest stars include Shirley MacLaine ( Terms of Endearment ) as a former resident of the Arconia; Michael Rapaport ( Life & Beth ) as Detective Kreps; and Amy Schumer ( Life & Beth ) as a heightened version of herself.

Zoe Colletti ( Fear the Walking Dead ) and Andrea Martin ( Evil ) are also slated to appear in the show, but in unspecified roles.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBo83_0etYIZ8t00

(Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnVjV_0etYIZ8t00

(Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vBTr1_0etYIZ8t00

(Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building season 1 recap

SPOILERS AHEAD if you are not caught up with Only Murders in the Building season 1. You’ve been warned.

Only Murders in the Building takes place in a luxury apartment complex on the Upper West Side of New York City, the Arconia. Three true-crime enthusiasts — Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) — bond over their obsession and own personal theories of a recent podcast they are listening to when their building has a fire alarm. Or at least what they think is a fire alarm.

When they return to the building they discover that there has been a murder, a young man named Tim Kono, who they all happened to share an elevator with earlier that day. These amateur sleuths sense that something is afoot, and decide to take on the case themselves and start their own true crime podcast.

We soon learn more about Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s back story. Charles is a former TV star, who famously played a TV detective; Oliver is a former Broadway producer down to his last dollar; Mabel actually was friends with Tim Kono, but they had a falling out years ago when one of their friends died falling off the roof of the building.

While the trio initially stumble with their investigation — they believe that singer Sting, who lives in the apartment building, could be a suspect — they are able to find bits and pieces that soon attract others into their orbit, including Jan (Amy Ryan), a professional oboe player and love interest for Charles; Oscar (Aaron Dominguez), another of Mabel’s old friends, recently released from jail after being blamed for their friend’s death; some other true-crime fans who latch onto their podcast; and Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane), who ends up sponsoring the podcast. Conversely, they draw the ire of some of their fellow residents, most notably Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) and Uma (Jackie Hoffman), as well as Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8spM_0etYIZ8t00

(Image credit: Hulu)

As they dig deeper, they manage to get off the Sting theory, but their next lead suspect is Teddy Dimas. Pursuing this thread, it is revealed that Teddy runs a black market jewelry operation and that it was actually Teddy’s son, Theo (James Caverly), that killed Mabel’s friend. Tim Kono saw it but Teddy threatened him, and Mabel, if he said anything. Tim appeared to be on to Teddy’s racket before his death. Putting these pieces together and sharing them with Detective Williams leads to the arrest of Teddy Dimas and his son.

Though they think they’ve solved the case, Detective Williams informs them that she now has video footage of Dimas outside the building when the murder happened, meaning they couldn’t have been the killers. When Mabel and Oliver find an oboe cleaner among the things they grabbed from Tim’s apartment, they realize Jan must be the killer. Feeling like the trio is on to her, Jan attempts to kill Charles and the others, but is thwarted and arrested.

The three only get to celebrate their first successful case for a bit, though. Charles and Oliver soon find Mabel in her apartment bloodied and in front of a dead body — Bunny. She tells them it isn’t what it looks like, but all three are arrested and have become the lead suspects in a brand new murder case.

What to Watch has in-depth recaps for Only Murders in the Building season 1 as well.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building

The entire first season of Only Murders in the Building can be streamed right now on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. If you want to watch the show you will need to be a subscriber to those respective streaming services.

FYI, US subscribers actually have the option to save a few bucks by bundling Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus subscriptions for a single monthly fee of $13.99 in what is known as the Disney Bundle .

WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

