Colorado Springs, CO

VIDEO: Family Watches In Horror As Bear Mauls Deer In Residential Backyard

By Steve Gazibara
 1 day ago
WARNING: this video is NOT for the faint of heart.

Just as a pre-emptive warning, if you have a weak stomach or don’t take to kindly to animal attack videos, you might want to turn away… this one is pretty brutal. This video went viral back in 2015, but is making the rounds once again on the interwebs, because, well, you’ll see…

In Colorado Springs, CO, a family got a little more nature than they bargained for when a bear was able to track down a deer in their backyard. How they each got in, we’re not sure.

You can hear the helpless deer moaning like a drunk dude after he ate $17 worth of McDonald’s at 2am as the bear clamps down on him, the family powerless to do anything.

At one point towards the end, the man filming yells to call someone, but who are you going to call?

“Umm yeah, so there is a bear eating a deer in my backyard?”

“Sir, this is Colorado…”

Everybody loves nature until it’s time for nature to be nature.

Brace yourself.

Comments

Susan Rasmussen
12h ago

People need to realize they are on the food chain. That bear could have mauled one of their family members, just as easily! There is a reason why these animals should be kept to a certain number.

Reply
4
Shekiera Goettl
8h ago

how horrid, nature taking its course in front of humans!! This should only happen behind close together trees over yonder! SMH Are we seriously going to complaine about everything when we are losing our freedoms!

Reply
2
