ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Why She Felt ‘Triggered’ by ‘The Bachelorette’ Having 2 Leads for Season 19

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Not over it. Kaitlyn Bristowe isn’t a fan of The Bachelorette having two leads for season 19 after her own dramatic experience.

Clare! Arie! Nick! All the Times ‘The Bachelor’ Shocked Fans With Its Lead

Read article

“I was triggered,” the 36-year-old former reality star told her fiancé, Jason Tartick , in an E! News interview published on Tuesday, March 29.

Tartick, 33, called ABC’s decision to announce Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as the coleads for the upcoming season of the series “crazy,” before asking the “Off the Vine” podcast her true feelings about the new arrangement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hIus_0etYDSZV00
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, can't a woman have her own season?’” Bristowe said. “It feels like it was Clare [Crawley] and then she was gone. And then it had to be Tayshia [Adams] . And then it was Katie [Thurston] and then, back-to-back, Michelle [Young] . And now it's the two Bachelorettes again.”

Bristowe famously started her journey as the Bachelorette in season 11 alongside former Bachelor contestant Brit Nilsson in 2015. Their suitors then had to vote on which woman they wanted to stay, which Bristowe ultimately won. Now, it appears that history is somewhat repeating itself, which the Canada native isn’t on board with.

Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now?

Read article

“I just want somebody to have their own season and I just don't want it to be them pitted against each other,” the Dancing With the Stars champion explained on Tuesday. “I don't know how the format is going to work. I don't know what their little system is going to be, but I know how two Bachelorettes felt and it felt like we were being pitted against each other for the men to decide.”

Bristowe added: “And we could all get weird on what's acceptable and what's not in the Bachelor world because, really, that is always a gray area. I just wish I was there for it because I know how it feels!”

Despite the rocky start to her season, the Spade & Sparrows cofounder got engaged during the finale to Shawn Booth . The twosome called it quits in 2018 after three years together.

Bristowe moved on with Tartick, who fans first met when in 2018 when he competed for Becca Kufrin ’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette . The Buffalo, New York native and Bristowe got engaged in May 2021 .

The “Good for Somebody” songstress has remained a big part of Bachelor Nation in recent years, guiding both Thurston, 31, and Young, 28, respectively, during seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette . Bristowe and Adams, 31, were cohosts for the series after Chris Harrison stepped back from his duties in early 2021 following drama surrounding his support of controversial contestant Rachael Kirkconnell , who was embroiled in a racism scandal at the time .

Jesse Palmer , who was the lead on season 5 of The Bachelor in 2004, took the helm for season 26 as the host, assisting Clayton Echard on his journey of love. Much of Bachelor Nation was surprised earlier this month when Palmer, 43, announced that he would return as the host of season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Ready to Go! Everything to Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

Read article

Bristowe shared her feelings about be ousted as a cohost during the March 22 episode of her podcast, noting that although she thinks Palmer is “amazing,” she’ll be “sad” not being able to help the ladies during their complicated season.

“I want to support Gabby and Rachel and be there for them so bad,” the TV personality continued. “I think it makes sense to have a woman being there for them.”

Though Bristowe and Adams aren’t returning to their Bachelorette hosting duties at the moment, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that they were involved in discussions about who would host the show. “The doors aren’t closed for good,” the insider added. “Never say never.”

Season 19 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Is Clayton Echard the Biggest Fuckboy in ‘Bachelor’ History?

Credit where it’s due for The Bachelor and its producers: Choosing to air Tuesday’s episode on International Women’s Day is the best gag this show has pulled in years. We’ve known since the start of the season how Clayton Echard’s journey would end—and now, it’s finally happened. Our emotionally open Bachelor told not one, not two, but all three of his final contestants that he’s in love with them. Things went well enough for him the first two times around, but when Clayton got to his third date of the week, Susie Evans, things crashed and burned in spectacular fashion.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Former 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison and fiancée Lauren Zima show off their gorgeous home

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Lauren Zima couldn't be more thrilled with their new home in Austin, Texas. The couple moved to the city, long known as one of Lone Star State's biggest arts and entertainment hubs, in 2020. Now, they're showing it off with an exclusive photoshoot for Austin Lifestyle magazine as part of its latest cover story, in which they also gush about the gorgeous space, which they helped design.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Becca Kufrin
Person
Nick
Person
Chris Harrison
Us Weekly

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood and Fiance Jordan C. Brown’s Engagement Photos Feature Adorable PDA From Grooms-to-Be

Sharing the love! Colton Underwood and fiancé Jordan C. Brown are giving fans an inside look at their engagement with new photos. The former Bachelor, 30, and the political strategist, 39, announced in late February that Brown surprised his love with a proposal while on a romantic getaway for Underwood's birthday. They later took engagement […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bachelorette#Times#Abc
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares incredible birth video as she welcomes new family members

Carrie Underwood shared a glimpse into her family life on Tuesday that proved it's not all glitz and glamour. The country superstar posted an incredible video that showed her getting up at 5 a.m. to welcome two new additions into her family – adorable baby chicks! Sharing the experience with her 10.9m followers, Carrie posted several videos of the birth on her Instagram Stories, including the moment they hatched.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Tiger Woods

It was a special week for Tiger Woods. Woods, who’s one year recovered from his serious car accident which produced multiple life-threatening leg injuries, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old golfer was introduced at the Hall of Fame by his daughter, Sam. He was...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

113K+
Followers
15K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy