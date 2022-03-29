ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Two families enjoy common room, private space in Missouri home

Sioux City Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the exterior, the two-family residence in Washington, Missouri, appears as separate attached homes where units share a common wall but maintain separate entrances. But this two-family residence also features lockable doors that open into a hallway between, and directly into, the great rooms of both homes. “I have...

US105

Belton, Texas Is The Perfect Place To Enjoy A Family Sunday

If you have never been to Bell County Flea Market in Belton, Texas and you are a person who loves thrifting, you need to get there as soon as possible. This past weekend, my husband and I had nothing planned and wanted to see more of Central Texas since we usually stick to the west side of Bell County. The first stop was Belton, where we decided to check out the Bell County Flea Market at 1930 George Wilson Road. If you’re anything like me and get a thrill from thrifting, your jaw will drop the moment you enter the place.
BELTON, TX
iheart.com

Body Encased In Concrete Discovered In Home In Luxury Hawaiian Neighborhood

Authorities in Hawaii announced that two men suspected of killing a man and encasing his body in concrete were arrested in California. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department made the discovery while investigating the disappearance of a 73-year-old Gary L. Ruby. They entered a home in the Hawaii Loa Ridge...
HAWAII STATE
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
mansionglobal.com

These Empty-Nesters Are Upsizing to Their Forever Home

Michael Verlander and his wife, Janet Verlander, built this house with 26-foot-high ceilings on 15 acres about 4 miles from the center of Healdsburg, Calif. Suzanne White, 58, longed for a swimming pool. Her husband, Mark White, 60, wanted a music studio and a space for a workshop. They both wanted to host more parties.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Complex

Nevada Man Awarded $8 Million After Suing Casino Bar for Serving Him Chemicals Instead of Beer

A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
HENDERSON, NV
News-Democrat

By the numbers: How common are oil spill incidents in Illinois and Missouri?

Early estimates by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency indicated about 165,000 gallons of oil spilled Friday in an Edwardsville pipeline leak. That estimate was updated Monday to reflect about 163,800 gallons, or 3,900 barrels of oil, spilled. The leak entered into neighboring Cahokia Creek, and veterinarians were on site treating...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Sioux City Journal

Metro Sioux City population dips between 2020 census and July 2021

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City metro area lost 675 residents, or about 0.5% of its population in the 15 months after the 2020 Census, according to new data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Sioux City Metropolitan Statistical Area, defined as Woodbury County in Iowa, Dakota...
SIOUX CITY, IA
K92.3

12 Awesome Midwest Treehouses You Can Rent This Summer [GALLERY]

These aren't the treehouses you had back when you were a kid!. If you're looking for a fun Midwest getaway this summer, consider staying in a treehouse! Here are some of the coolest treehouses you can book on Airbnb:. South Sioux City, Nebraska. Can host two guests. Features include one...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Thanks to Repairs and Renos, This Midwest Family Farmhouse Got a New Life

Are you facing your first-ever home repair or maintenance project and not sure how to begin (or keep going after that)? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by the Toyota Corolla Cross. Name: Jessica Youngquist and boyfriend,...
HOME & GARDEN

