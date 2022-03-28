Meth charged after stop near Tecumseh

(Red Oak) Deputies of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of E Valley Street in Red Oak today (Tuesday). After conducting the search warrant, 40-year-old Paul Earl Lemburg II was charged with three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine and one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was held on no bond.

RED OAK, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO