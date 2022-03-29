Sex assault on popular West Village path has resident on edge

A woman was arrested in New York and charged in connection with the death of a prominent immigration lawyer from Queens, according to authorities. XiaoNing Zhang, 25, was apprehended on Monday at an office on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, Queens, which belonged to 66-year-old immigration lawyer Jim Li.Police were called to the scene to find Mr Li covered with blood and suffering stab wounds to his neck, shoulders and torso, said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.The victim, who was imprisoned in China for two years in 1989 after protesting at the pro-democracy movement at Tiananmen Square, was rushed to a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO