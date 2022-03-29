ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sex assault on popular West Village path has resident on edge

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search is underway for the man...

John Dias
NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
25-year-old woman with bloodstained clothes arrested for fatal stabbing of prominent lawyer

A woman was arrested in New York and charged in connection with the death of a prominent immigration lawyer from Queens, according to authorities. XiaoNing Zhang, 25, was apprehended on Monday at an office on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, Queens, which belonged to 66-year-old immigration lawyer Jim Li.Police were called to the scene to find Mr Li covered with blood and suffering stab wounds to his neck, shoulders and torso, said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.The victim, who was imprisoned in China for two years in 1989 after protesting at the pro-democracy movement at Tiananmen Square, was rushed to a...
Pensioner arrested after dismembered body found

A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of killing and dismembering a 68-year-old woman she met online. An adult female torso was found in a bag inside a shopping trolley near 83-year-old Harvey Marcelin's apartment in Brooklyn, New York. She has now been charged with second degree murder and concealment...
