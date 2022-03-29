ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio: Say Bye To Your Power Bill If You Own A...

www.msnbc.com

Motorious

Bonnie And Clyde Replica Car Lived A Long Life Of Fraud

Let's hope this ends better than the last time someone sat in one of these things. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding America's favorite criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. These two monsters toured the United States, robbing anything and everyone they could get their hands on, leaving only a trail of death behind them. After two years of playing a constant game of cat and mouse, the pair was eventually "caught." Of course, we mean that their bodies were violently ripped apart by a seemingly endless barrage of over 50 rounds each, which fit the crimes perfectly. Finally, the murderous duo was stopped, and to celebrate, their car was paraded around America as a show of dominance to any criminals who might try the same stunt. Except, it wasn't actually their car which was hauled around like a thanksgiving turkey. There were, in reality, five separate clones of the Bonnie and Clyde car, which were all apparently used to portray the brutal gangster's vehicle, and as you may have guessed, this is one of them.
CARS
frommers.com

Cruise Virginia’s Longest River the 18th-Century Way

A historical means of transporting crops along the James River in Virginia will soon be used to cart tourists along the same waterway. Starting Friday, April 1, the James River Batteau Company, based in the town of Scottsville, will launch river cruises in the Morning Dew, a long, flat-bottomed wooden boat that's propelled by navigators wielding poles.
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
KFOX 14

US Mint releases 2nd quarter for program honoring American women

WASHINGTON (7News) – The U.S. Mint has released its second coin of the American Women Quarters program, honoring Dr. Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut to travel to space. Ride, 32, blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1983, making her the youngest American to travel in...
POLITICS
The Independent

'The First Kennedys' explores a dynasty's humble Irish roots

Think of the Kennedys and some elitist attributes come to mind: wealth, power, influence, elegance.But the great-grandparents of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy possessed none of those things. And the family's improbable journey from obscurity in Ireland to eventual prosperity and celebrity in the U.S. offers hope to America’s latest arrivals from Afghanistan, Ukraine and beyond.In “The First Kennedys,” released last month by Harper Collins' Mariner Books, author Neal Thompson explores the little-known stories of Bridget Murphy Kennedy and Patrick Kennedy. Both independently fled famine in their homeland in the mid-1800s, fell in love in fiercely anti-immigrant...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Richmond.com

VCU renames African American Studies department building for 18th Century enslaved man

Harrison House, the building that contains Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of African American Studies, has been renamed for an enslaved man from Richmond. The university’s board of visitors on Monday unanimously approved a motion to rename the building Gabriel’s House, the latest move by VCU to ensure building names reflect current sentiments of the university community.
RICHMOND, VA
MSNBC

Oscar moments worth celebrating

CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thief Collector’ Review: A Delightful Exploration of the Intersection Between Fact and Fiction [SXSW]

Where does a person go when fiction outstrips reality, and the wildest fantasies of even the most bombastic writer can’t hold a candle to what’s found at a dusty estate sale around the corner? Apparently, one dives right back into fiction, or at least the semi-autobiographical kind that a real-life super thief leaves behind as a pseudo confession — that is, if such a thing is to be believed. These are interesting questions, yet director Allison Otto wisely sidesteps any attempt at finding a definitive answer to them in her new doc, “The Thief Collector.” Instead, she focuses on the fascinating-yet-tangled web of deceit, charity, grace, and delicious mystery born out of it.
TUCSON, AZ
Distractify

The True History Behind Union Station in 'The Gilded Age'

One of the many joys of HBO's The Gilded Age is the opportunity to learn more about a little-known period of history. Through all the conflicts and characters in The Gilded Age, certain tidbits just happen to come from the true history of America’s Gilded Age, a period of turmoil, scandal, and opulence. Some characters, such as Mrs. Astor and Stanford White, are actual historical figures, while others, like the Russells and the Van Rhijns, are fictional.
ENTERTAINMENT

