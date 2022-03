Tony Finau has fought hard and risen through both the amateur and pro ranks to emerge as one of the most popular and powerful players in the game. His swing, once wild (“I had to play a big slice to make it work”), seemed destined for the long-drive circuit. Wanting more, he enlisted the expertise of GOLF Top 100 Teacher Boyd Summerhays, and together they drilled the needed parts to round out his game: consistency, accuracy, precision and finesse, especially with his irons.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO