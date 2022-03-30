ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man caught running on Midway tarmac hopped fence, climbed on wing of private jet, Chicago police say

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SF2BK_0etXarPS00

A man is in custody after he was spotted running around the tarmac and climbing on the wing of a plane at Chicago's Midway Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police said the 33-year-old man was apprehended on Midway property near runway 31 around 4:45 p.m.

Police said he hopped a barbed wire fence near 55th Street and Lorel Avenue, where his jacket and shirt became tangled up in the fence.

Investigators said he was seen walking on the runway, then later took off his clothes and climbed onto a wing of a private jet.

Witnesses said he appeared to be intoxicated. Police said he was transported to MacNeal Hospital for minor injuries and an evaluation.

Aviation experts say the biggest takeaway from this odd event involves a closer look at airport security, not just within the terminals but also the tarmacs.

"I think we're seeing how easy it is for somebody to scale a fence and get into a secure area," said Joseph Schwieterman, DePaul University aviation expert. "In this case it appears the airport didn't have a lot of operational disruption but boy, it's a wakeup call that one individual could potentially bring down [a] transportation network."

Schwieterman said as more threats to airline security increase, so must the attention to the security systems in place.

"Every year we have new threats to our airline system, and somebody getting inside a secure area without a great deal of difficulty," he said. "It does suggest that new kinds of fencing may have to be looked at."

Charges are currently pending. Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

Comments / 10

Related
NBC Chicago

Man Shot Following Argument Over West Side Crash, Chicago Police Say

A man was shot early Saturday morning after an argument over a traffic crash in South Austin on the West Side. The man, 32, had gotten into a crash in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard about 12:20 a.m. when the driver of the other car opened fire following an argument, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Private Jet#Tarmac#Midway Airport#Macneal Hospital#Depaul University
WGN News

2 brothers killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
Inc.com

On this Southwest Airlines Flight Almost Everything Went Wrong. The Company's Response Is the Best I've Seen Yet

Don't wait for your customers to complain to do the right thing. "There are two types of people," a friend once told me. "Those who will only fly Southwest Airlines, and those who will never fly Southwest Airlines." My friend was a relatively frequent traveler, and while I'm not usually a fan of oversimplification, in this case, I think he was right.
INDUSTRY
WGN News

Warrant issued for alleged 18-year-old shooter at Rosemont mall

ROSEMONT, Ill. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the alleged shooter after a man died and a 15-year-old girl was wounded Friday night at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. near the food court, leading the mall to go into lockdown. When officers arrived, they said they found […]
ROSEMONT, IL
SFGate

Man, 24, charged in shooting of 2 Chicago police officers

CHICAGO (AP) — A 24-year-old man who allegedly shot and injured two Chicago police officers at an outdoor hot dog stand has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said. Kailo Harris-Caldwell was taken into custody shortly after the shooting early Friday morning. He was charged Saturday with two counts...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
77K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy