CHISHOLM — It was an all Bemidji final in the Competitive Division of the annual Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel last weekend at the Chisholm Curling Club. In a close match down to the last shot, the Gracia Berg team defeated Jack Lundquist. Also in the Competitive Division, Kyle Peterson of Duluth beat Noah Lease of Grand Forks, N.D., in the Second Event, while the Third Event was won by Chisholm...

CHISHOLM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO