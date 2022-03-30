ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

$22.5K reward offered to find person caught on camera abusing dog in SE DC

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — The Humane Rescue Alliance is offering a $22,500 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a person caught on camera abusing a dog in southeast Washington D.C. The man is seen on several doorbell videos yanking a dog across the sidewalk,...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

