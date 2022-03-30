Texas A&M Law Now Ranks Among the Nation's Top 50 Programs

Data: Generation Lab/Axios research; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosMinneapolis is on the radar of college students looking for a place to land once their diploma is in hand.Where we stand: The city ranked 13th in a new Axios-Generation Lab Next Cities Index survey on desired post-graduation destinations. That puts Minneapolis just behind San Francisco, but ahead of Atlanta. The big picture: Half of the survey's 2,109 respondents said they want to live outside of their home states after graduation; about one in four want to live back in their hometowns.The place to beat: Seattle was No. 1 for dream cities, edging out more expensive coastal cities such as New York and Los Angeles. Go deeper: Exclusive poll: Where college students want to move

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 DAYS AGO