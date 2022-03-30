ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Texas A&M Law Now Ranks Among the Nation's Top 50 Programs

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas A&M's law school in Fort Worth is now considered one of the Top 50 programs in the country. A new ranking from U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 edition of Best Graduate Schools has the law school at No. 46 on the list. The University of Texas...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 1

WFAA

Add this one to the list: Another H-E-B is in the works for North Texas

FORNEY, Texas — You're either tired of hearing about it, or can't get enough: Another H-E-B grocery store is coming to North Texas. The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain, which had long delayed a full-on entrance into the North Texas market, now has plans for a store in Forney, the Kaufman County suburb east of Dallas.
FORNEY, TX
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
Reform Austin

A ‘Mystery Man’ Shakes Up McKinney City Political Elections

A mystery that surfaced in McKinney City quickly turned into the next big political scandal and it all started with a simple phone call. According to Rolling Stone, Paul Chabot, a Republican candidate in the race to be the area’s next representative in Texas’ House of Representatives, received a call from a “mystery man” saying his signs that were outside a local Walmart did not comply with code – according to his earlier visit at the store.
MCKINNEY, TX
