POTUS

Navigating A Fine Line At Home & Abroad

 1 day ago

This week, Bret sits down with National Political Correspondent for NPR Mara Liasson, co-founder and President of RealClearPolitics, Tom...

Fox News

PBS reporter gets roasted for saying Biden has 'more foreign policy experience than any president'

A PBS News reporter faced mockery online Monday, after she told President Biden he had more foreign policy experience "than any president who has ever held this office." This flattery came as Biden was defending his controversial remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin to White House reporters. While in Poland, Biden said Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House immediately walked back the president's provocative remark, but it drew international headlines, with journalists and political leaders slamming the unscripted comment as a dangerous blunder that could invite escalation in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
George W. Bush
Marc Thiessen
Mara Liasson
Vladimir Putin
Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
Russia
Former press secretary to Ukrainian president says it would be 'tragedy' if Kamala Harris becomes president

The former press secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn't holding back when it comes to her not so cozy feelings toward Vice President Kamala Harris. "It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency," Iuliia Mendel wrote on Twitter following Harris' Thursday press conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda addressing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
More than a dozen former Trump officials expected to participate in 'America First' summit next month

EXCLUSIVE: More than a dozen former Trump administration officials are expected to gather in Georgia next month for an "America First" policy summit, Fox News has learned. The "America First Policy Summit" is set to take place at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta on April 21 and 22, and will feature panels focused on the economy, foreign policy, border security, school choice, parental rights and health care costs.
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
Ingraham: Biden has made it clear he’s content to let other nations lead on Ukraine

Laura Ingraham explained Thursday how President Biden is doing an "embarrassing" job of handling the conflict in the Ukraine on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: As the war in Ukraine grinds on, gas prices skyrocket — a global food shortage looming, Joe Biden had no answers. And like his Supreme Court nominee at her confirmation hearing [this] last week, he gave a lot of non-answers to important questions, like when he was pressed on the upshot of his recent phone call with China's President Xi.
