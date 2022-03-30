ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon dubious of Russian 'withdrawal' north of Kyiv

By Luis Martinez
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPyG9_0etX6d7500

The Pentagon is seeing "small numbers" of Russian troops repositioning to the north of Kyiv but is not labeling it a withdrawal as Russia has characterized it. Instead, it believes the troops might be used in an offensive elsewhere in Ukraine, possibly into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

After holding talks with Ukrainian negotiators in Turkey, Russia's defense ministry said it was withdrawing forces from around Kyiv and Chernihiv as "a good faith" measure in the talks. However, the move coincided with the Russian military's lack of success in its moves on the two northern cities.

"We're seeing a small number now that appears to be moving away from Kyiv," John Kirby, the Pentagon's top spokesman, told reporters Tuesday. "This on the same day that the Russians say they're withdrawing, but we're not prepared to call this a retreat, or even a withdrawal. What they probably have in mind is a repositioning to prioritize elsewhere."

MORE: Ukrainian forces retake Trostyanets, town in northeast

"It's certainly not a significant chunk of the multiple battalion tactical groups that Russia has arrayed against Kyiv," Kirby said. "It's not anywhere near a majority of what they have arrayed" around Ukraine's capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbG7l_0etX6d7500
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters - PHOTO: An armored convoy of pro-Russia troops drive down a road leading to the besieged southern port city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 28, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He noted the Russians have said in recent days that it has made the Donbas area a priority.

"We believe that it is likely more repositioning to be used elsewhere in Ukraine. Where exactly we don't know," he said. "We all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine. It does not mean that the threat to Kyiv is over. "

Kirby expressed similar skepticism about the Russian announcement from other top Biden administration officials, including President Joe Biden.

"We're not taking anything they say at face value," Kirby said. "We're not we're not prepared to buy the Russian argument that it's a withdrawal. Again, our assessment is that their intention is to reposition forces and bolster their efforts elsewhere."

Though Kirby said Russian troops had repeatedly failed in their military objectives in Ukraine, particularly in taking Kyiv, he declined to characterize the Russian move as a defeat.

"I don't think we're prepared to slap a bumper sticker on this thing right now," Kirby said. "I mean, there are still people dying. There's still bombs falling. There's still missiles flying. And they're still give and take on the battlefield. So I don't think we're ready to call it one way or another here."

MORE: US still skeptical of peace talks as Russia claims to pull back from Kyiv

Earlier on Tuesday, Gen. Tod Wolters, the top U.S. military commander in Europe, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Russia's invasion was "a pivotal moment in Europe with generational implications" that had strengthened the NATO alliance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQFDL_0etX6d7500
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Ukrainian troops drive a captured Russian military vehicle after retaking the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, March 28, 2022.

Wolters said American troop levels in Europe had risen from 60,000 to 100,000 due to the invasion and said more troops might be needed.

"My suspicion is we're going to still need more," Wolters said. "And obviously, there's always a mix between the requirement of permanent versus rotational and there are pluses and minuses of each one. We'll have to continue to examine the European contributions to make a smart decision about where to go in the future."

During his press conference Tuesday, Kirby announced some Marine forces that had recently participated in NATO's Cold Response exercise in Norway would be redirected to Lithuania and Eastern Europe. The Marine units included a command and control unit being sent to Lithuania along with 10 FA-18 fighters and several C-130 transport planes.

MORE: Holocaust survivors rescued from Ukraine in 'Operation Survivor'

Wolters praised Ukraine's military and its ability to stall Russian military operations throughout the country, especially through the weapons systems being provided by the U.S. military.

"I think we can, and we will continue to maintain our support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Wolters said. "... We've made dramatic improvements in our information and sharing and intelligence sharing."

That support has included the key delivery of American-made Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles that have helped the Ukrainian military stall the progress of Russian troops throughout Ukraine.

Wolters said the supply line of weapons to the Ukrainians had been successful and had not come under attack. "They've been delivering right to the right location at the right time," Wolters said.

Comments / 23

David St. Pierre
2d ago

Shouldn't even be a thought. Weak, scared Biden and NATO have already been duped by Putin too many times. You would think they would wake up by now.

Reply(6)
5
Neanderthal Chief
2d ago

The Russians likely want to focus in the south to take the entire Black Sea coast of Ukraine 🇺🇦.

Reply(1)
6
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
TMZ.com

Russian Soldiers Execute Civilian with His Hands Up

Here's a new low for Vladimir Putin's monstrous minions -- drone footage shows Russian soldiers opening fire on an unarmed civilian as he was attempting to surrender. The video, obtained by a German TV station, shows the Ukrainian man driving down a road when he spots Russian soldiers in a tank. The man pulled over and put his hands in the air but it didn't stop the Russians from executing him.
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Ukraine#Military Vehicle#Ukrainian#Defense Ministry#Russians#Reuters#Oblast
Daily Mail

Russian POW says he was told to shoot CIVILIANS and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days before being captured by Ukrainian forces

A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian paratroopers' doomed raid to take airport: Video shows elite troops before they were wiped out at battle of Hostomel at the start of invasion as Russia admits five were killed in 'special operation'

Russian paratroopers were filmed at Hostomel airbase on the first day of the invasion before being wiped out by Ukrainian forces in their doomed bid to take the site. Footage posted online purports to show at least eight Russian troops getting out of a helicopter at the airbase on February 24.
MILITARY
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

A warning for Putin: Joseph Stalin's forces tried to seize Finland in 1940 'Winter War' but were humiliated by a much smaller force and forced to settle for a peace treaty after three months of warfare in which they lost 126,000 troops

During Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world has marvelled at the way in which president Volodymyr Zelensky's forces refused to capitulate to the superior military might of their enemy. Much has been made of the poor tactics of Vladimir Putin's generals, along with Russia's demoralised troops and malfunctioning equipment. But...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian soldier leaps out of his tank as it is blown to pieces in ambush: Videos show how Ukrainian resistance continues, with devastating attacks on armoured vehicles

This is the extraordinary moment a Russian soldier leapt from his tank after it came under aerial bombardment from Ukrainian anti-tank missiles - as Kyiv's forces continue to resist Putin's forces. Two separate clips recorded in recent days in the besieged cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv have shown Russian military...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

British Army veteran, 50, tells how he destroyed Russian tank convoy in night-time ambush in south of Ukraine after he joined 100 strong militia

A British Army veteran has told how he blew up a Russian tank convoy in a night-time ambush in Ukraine, to halt the Kremlin advance. Former Royal Artillery gunner Zac West, 50, from Worcester is part of a 100-strong militia defending the lives and homes of the people of Zaporizhzhya on the Dnieper river, in the embattled south of the country.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Seemingly stuck Russian convoy hides mysteries

KYIV, Ukraine — Makeshift roadblocks have been installed throughout this capital to impede the movements of Russian troops snaking toward the city in a convoy about 15 miles away. On some strategic thruways, Ukrainians have parked trams and buses to restrict driving access. Checkpoints to inspect IDs have also...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC News

ABC News

595K+
Followers
145K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy