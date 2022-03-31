ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

RS Recommends: The Hydrow Is the Best Total-Body Fitness Machine to Help You Row Like a Pro

By John Lonsdale
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 20 hours ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s early, the sun’s about to come up over the water in London, and you’re about to crush your first rowing workout of the week. The coolest part? You never even had to leave your apartment to do it.

That’s the idea behind the Hydrow , a connected indoor rowing machine that lets you stream live and on-demand workouts from home. But how does it stack up to other exercise machines, and does it really deserve a spot in your home gym ?

Here’s why it’s the coolest indoor rowing machine for new and experienced rowers alike — and one of the best overall pieces of fitness equipment for your health.

Editor’s Note: You can score the Hydrow for $200 off through April 4, 2022, plus get a free mat for your rowing machine ($90 value) and a virtual personal training session ($79). Shop the Hydrow sale while it lasts here.

What Exactly Is the Hydrow?

Founded in 2018, the Hydrow is a connected rowing machine that works your entire body with real-life personal training, a space-saving design, and thousands of fun, immersive workouts that everyone will actually want to do.

But why should you row in the first place, and how is it any different from other cardio workouts? In short, rowing is one of the best full-body workouts you can do that targets your core, legs, and even your glutes all at the same time.

Hydrow says that rowing can “engage 86% of major muscle groups,” which the company explains is about twice as much as you’d get from, say, hopping on a bike or going on a run through your neighborhood. At first, that might not seem like that big of a deal — exercising is exercising, right? But indoor rowers like the Hydrow give you a low-impact form of cardio that’s powerful, easier on your body, and a hell of a lot more efficient to do every day, especially if you’re short on time or don’t want to leave your home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhRHu_0etX6bLd00

Hydrow


Buy:
Hydrow Rower
at
$2,495+

Now let’s break down just a few of the other reasons the Hydrow deserves to become your new go-to fitness machine — and why it’s the smartest indoor rower in years.

It Can Fit in Any Home Gym (or Your Living Room, too)

If you have space to stretch out on the floor, you’ll have enough space for the Hydrow. The days of not having enough square footage in your home or apartment to use your rowing machine are long gone. That’s because Hydrow made sure its machine could be stored away when you’re not rowing. Here’s how it works.

On its own, the Hydrow measures 86 x 25 x 47 inches. But using the company’s upright storage kit , anyone can store the rower in an upright position against a wall using the wall mount and strap. It’s a storage solution that few other rowers (or other gym gear) can offer, saving you a ton of space in your home gym and freeing up room so you can finish out your full-body workout strong without running into any equipment.

Once you’ve installed the wall mount, you can fold the monitor forward into the rower, and tip the Hydrow upright on its front legs when you want to stow it away until your next workout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdPQz_0etX6bLd00

Hydrow


Buy:
Hydrow Rower
at
$2,495+

It Feels — and Looks — Like You’re Actually on the Water

The Hydrow does something that conventional machines miss: Hydrow actually makes working out fun and puts you in the middle of the rowing action with a more lifelike workout experience. That’s thanks in part to its sleek-and-smooth performance that makes it feel like you’re rowing on water, plus its 22-inch HD touchscreen monitor display.

Once you’re situated in the seat of the Hydrow rower and your feet are secured, you can start rowing from locations all across the globe through one of the thousands of on-demand classes, from destinations like Miami, London, and Scotland. So even if you’re just in your living room, your Hydrow can take you all over the world in an instant. It’s like a personal tour guide and personal trainer all in one package.

Even though Hydrow immerses you in your rowing experience with its adjustable touchscreen, the virtual view isn’t the only noteworthy feature here. Hydrow sets itself apart from the competition even more with the monitor’s built-in speakers that pump out audio directly towards you. In other words, even when you’re rowing your hardest, you can hear everything in your workout crystal clear. Plus, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, you can connect your favorite workout earbuds to the Hydrow too.

An Easy-to-Use App With a Ton of Fun Workouts

Once you’re settled with the Hydrow, you’ll never run out of new workout routines to do. That’s because Hydrow members can access over 3,000 different on-demand classes — including live rowing sessions taught by expert trainers who know how to help you row like a pro. But just because this is a rowing machine doesn’t mean that the Hydrow stops there; in fact, there’s a workout for everyone through Hydrow’s platform, from Pilates classes to yoga and strength routines, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLn4q_0etX6bLd00

Hydrow


Buy:
Hydrow Rower
at
$2,495+

You’ll Get One-on-One Rowing Tips From a Pro

Even if you’ve rowed before or used a rowing machine at the gym, getting familiar with how to get the most of your personal rower can take some time. That’s why Hydrow also offers one-on-one personal training session packages with the machine itself. When you choose any of the current five Hydrow packages online, you’ll also get a free 1:1 Personal Coaching session with your machine — a $79 value.

Your coach will be able to help you navigate the virtual waters of your rower, make sure your form is correct, along with help answer any questions you might have as you get used to the new rowing machine. The live sessions take place virtually, so you’re getting real personal training all while staying in your own home gym. All you’ll need to do is sign up for Hydrow’s All-Access Membership to get your training session.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Smart Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe Better Indoors

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Breathing in fresh, clean air has never been more vital for our health than now. Air purifiers offer the best way to cut down on coughing, irritated eyes, sneezing, headaches, and other symptoms caused by the tiny pollutants floating through your indoor space — and the next generation of machines allow you to take control of your air quality to a whole new level. The best smart air purifiers today boast intelligent features...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

‘Possible Coverup’: White House Logs Show 7-Hour Gap in Trump’s Calls on Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. We learned last month that the Jan. 6 committee found gaps in the White House call logs on the day of the Capitol riot, as well as that those gaps include times the committee knows former President Trump was on the phone. We learned on Tuesday that those “gaps” were more like one huge gap that spans … just about the entire day. The Washington Post and CBS News have reported that the logs turned over to the committee show a gap in Trump’s phone logs that spans seven hours and thirty-seven minutes, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Felton
boxrox.com

Best Leg Workout Tips for Bigger Legs

Use these leg workout tips for bigger legs if you struggle with growing your legs. These great tips are compiled by Jeff from Athlean X. “If you have been looking for a leg workout to build bigger legs, then you need to watch these 5 tips that can apply to any workout for legs. It isn’t always about the split that you are doing that determines how big your quads and hamstrings are going to become. Instead, it’s the way you perform your leg exercises and how you load the exercises you are performing that can make a difference in the results you see.”
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Trainers Agree: The One Core Exercise You Should Be Doing Everyday For A Flat Stomach

For many of us, having a flatter stomach is one of those fitness goals that feels unattainable and pointless. While having a perfectly flat, toned stomach with visible abs requires a lifestyle regimen that isn’t sustainable for everyone. But, building strength in your core holds benefits beyond aesthetics—while it can help give your stomach a flatter look, having a strong core can improve your overall wellness. We asked Rachel Hall, Fitness Director of Body FX, and Denise Cervantes, a Sports Fitness Specialist, how to boost your core strength and what exercise you should do for a more toned, flatter stomach.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Fitness Equipment#Rowing#Personal Training#Rs
MedicineNet.com

Why Do I Only Gain Weight in My Stomach and Back?

Weight gain in your midsection that is around the stomach and back may be the result of certain lifestyle decisions. Sometimes, you may see that fat accumulation is just around the midsection even if your legs are skinny. The two S's, stress and sugar, have an effect on the size...
WEIGHT LOSS
MindBodyGreen

The One Simple Standing Exercise You Need For Cardio & Core Work

Want to strengthen your core but don't want to break your workout momentum by lying down on your mat? We've got just the move for you: enter, the lunge with upper body twists. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by fitness instructors Rachel Warren and Caitlin Riley, plus tips, modifications, and the benefits.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
Country
Scotland
Rolling Stone

Trump Crushes Matt Gaetz’s Dream by Denying Interest in House Speakership

Click here to read the full article. Matt Gaetz has long been on a crusade to install Donald Trump as House speaker should Republicans win back Congress in November. Trump, however, says he isn’t interested. “It’s brought up all the time,” Trump told Just the News on Real America’s Voice. “It’s not something I want to do. I want to look at what’s happening and then we’re going to be doing something else. No, it’s not something I would be interested in.” Trump says he is not interested in becoming Speaker of the House if Republicans retake control and he is nominated...
POTUS
MedicineNet.com

What Age Is Okay to Start Lifting Weights?

Most studies and research suggest that people can start lifting weight when they are seven to eight years old. However, this depends on the general health, including the presence of enough physical strength and coordination. These factors decide whether the youngster is ready to participate in strength training. Thus, there is no set age for lifting weights.
WEIGHT LOSS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: One of the Best Fitness Bikes We’ve Tested Is $650 Off Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Spend a few heart-pounding minutes cycling uphill, and you’ll quickly understand why a fitness bike is one of today’s hottest home gym upgrades. While the best new fitness bikes — from Echelon to SoulCycle — rarely get steep discounts, we found a deal on one of the best fitness bikes we’ve tested from MYXfitness. From today through March 23, you can save up to $650 on the brand’s MYX II and MYX...
LIFESTYLE
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilding Legend Jay Cutler Shares A Simple And Effective Technique to Build The Lats

Bodybuilding legend Jay Cutler recently shared an effective tip to build lats in the gym. Cutler is a 4-time Mr. Olympia winner and one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time. His rivalry with another legend and eight-time Mr. Olympia winner Ronnie Coleman is one of the greatest chapters in the history of Open Pro division. Dethroning Coleman after years of fierce fight is perhaps the biggest achievement of Jay Cutler’s career from the audience’s perspective. Cutler retired from competitive bodybuilding in 2013. Since retiring, Cutler has lost a significant amount of weight. However, he still maintains a ripped Physique all year round.
WORKOUTS
Rolling Stone

Democrats Got Serious About Taxing The Rich. Then Manchin Got Ready To Spike It

Click here to read the full article. President Joe Biden had taken a shine last fall to a Senate proposal that would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for his sweeping economic agenda through a tax on the mega rich. So had many of his top aides, who had pushed for such a tax since the beginning of his administration. Senate Democrats and their fragile majority seemed on board — even the holdouts, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), in their own enigmatic ways. So the White House went to work on a tax that would target the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Kyle “Tiger” Kirvay Squats 495 lbs (225 kg) For Staggering 22 Reps

Pro bodybuilder Kyle “Tiger” Kirvay recently went viral and was noticed because of his amazing feats of strength. Following Kyle’s astounding performance in his first powerlifting competition, many people noticed how freakishly powerful he is. At that event, it was especially seen how strong of a squatter Kyle is. In addition, in his recent Instagram post, Kyle “Tiger” Kirvay is seen high-bar squatting 495 lbs (225 kg) for 22 repetitions. That session was one hell of cardio.
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

Peloton's Hannah Corbin opens up about living with Hashimoto’s disease

Peloton instructor Hannah Corbin couldn’t figure out why she was so tired all the time. Teaching back-to-back fitness classes was nothing out of the ordinary for the former professional dancer. “I’d fall asleep on the subway coming home from work and completely miss my stop,” Corbin, 31, told TODAY....
FITNESS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy