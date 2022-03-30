ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Man Finds Bag of iPhones Stolen During Ultra Music Festival

By Laura Rodriguez
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of people attended Ultra Music Festival 2022, including Cristian Vidal from New Jersey. Vidal had been looking forward to this trip for months, but on day one of the event, his phone was stolen. “It ruined my weekend entirely," he said. Vidal had his iPhone in a fanny...

www.nbcmiami.com

