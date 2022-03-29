How We Use Notion

One reason why our culture is so lost right now is that we’ve lost the purpose for living. People are experimenting with everything, and they have been for a long time, trying to find meaning in this life. We each need to find our “so what” in life. We’ve been working through the book of Ecclesiastes, and we’re almost done. Solomon has said a lot of about death throughout this book. Some people think that he was obsessed with death, but he wasn’t. Solomon was obsessed with life and wanted to know how best to live because death is inevitable.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO