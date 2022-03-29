ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How We Use Notion

By Chloe Roberts
The Sweet Setup
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNotion just hosted their second annual Block by Block conference. They shared some pretty fantastic new features they are rolling out — chiefly their new databases — so we thought we would share how we at Blanc Media use Notion. First off, Notion can be a major...

thesweetsetup.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
MarketWatch

Is this the most outrageous tipping request you’ve ever heard? ‘I looked at the sales person with a confused expression’

Your response to the person who was asked to tip using a touchscreen in a coffee house and an ice cream parlor, among other places. I also have a story. I recently paid $3,000 for new windows. When the salesman came by to collect the payment and see that the job was completed, he handed me his payment device. There were “15%, 20% or other” tipping options across the top.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Evidence found for gestures as the likely beginnings of human communication

A team of researchers from Australia, Germany and the U.S. has found evidence that the origin of human language was hand gestures rather than grunts. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes experiments that involved asking volunteers to attempt to describe words using only grunts or gestures.
SCIENCE
Q106.5

A TikTok User Said ‘Maine Sucks’ And A Guy Had A Perfect Response

@ethanabitz Reply to @cheffrosty Yeah.. maine totally sucks 🙃 #mainecheck #mainetiktok #mainetok #maine ♬ Maine - Noah Kahan. I can't lie, TikTok is one of the more entertaining forms of social media. At first, I was not on board at all, but I have slowly warmed up to it. So many weird fads, trends, and challenges have come from the millions and millions of folks who use it on a daily basis. It has made stars out of everyday ordinary people, just posting fun clips, and when someone recently made the comment "Or don’t, because Maine sucks. Stop romanticizing this place," a guy named Ethan Abitz came back at him with the perfect answer, with a video called "Ode To Maine."
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Planning#Blanc Media#Pkm
Hillsdale Daily News

How should we live?

One reason why our culture is so lost right now is that we’ve lost the purpose for living. People are experimenting with everything, and they have been for a long time, trying to find meaning in this life. We each need to find our “so what” in life. We’ve been working through the book of Ecclesiastes, and we’re almost done. Solomon has said a lot of about death throughout this book. Some people think that he was obsessed with death, but he wasn’t. Solomon was obsessed with life and wanted to know how best to live because death is inevitable.
HILLSDALE, MI
Fortune

We say we hate BS, but for leaders it can actually be useful

When it comes to executive leadership, is there room for BS’ing?. My first instinct is to say no. Since I’m a journalist, the facts are my life. But, some research argues that BS in business isn’t really lying—and can in fact even be useful. In a...
ECONOMY
Vice

Why We Use “lol” So Much

In the 1980s in Canada, Wayne Pearson laughed at a joke his friend typed into an pre-Internet digital chat room called Viewline. “It had me bursting out laughing almost to the embarrassment of doing so in a house by myself sitting at a computer,” Pearson told the Calgary Herald in 2015.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Marketing
Santa Clarita Radio

There’s No Need To Ever Be Bored Again

Before smartphones, we had to do everything on our own: send emails, find restaurants, buy groceries, and make plans to meet up with friends. Now that we have smartphones and the internet at our fingertips, everything has changed!. What about when we’re bored? While it’s impossible for you to stop...
CELL PHONES
GamesRadar+

How we test mice at GamesRadar+

Gaming mice have broken the shackles of boring beige peripherals and having a proper, RGB lit, high performance gaming mouse has become virtually mandatory for PC gamers. To help you sort the wheat from the chaff, we put together a comprehensive guide to the best gaming mouse you can find, and we've assembled a hardware team to test all the tech, mice included, that the modern gamer needs to complete their arsenal.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

5 Apps That Gamify Your Fitness Routine

Do you ever wish working on your fitness goals felt more like leveling up in a video game? Fortunately, smartphones allow you to do that already, as various developers have pushed out fitness apps that make workouts more fun. So, bring some fun and imagination into your daily workouts with...
FITNESS
FASHION Magazine |

Tefi On Being the Internet’s Best Friend

“I feel like someone they can take around in their pocket.”. Pink-haired Tefi Pessoa acts as some sort of flowery shield to the mean and self-deprecating noise inside your head, but instead of telling you to be strong, she encourages you to stay soft, reminds you of your worth and makes you laugh like a close friend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BobVila

How to Use a Drill

One of the most important DIY tools is the trusty power drill. Equipped with speed and torque, a power drill can bore holes, tighten fasteners, and even mix paint. There just isn’t a replacement for the convenience and accuracy that a drill can offer. However, with so much power...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy