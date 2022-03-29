ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

High risk of fires this time of year, ACFR gives prevention tips

By Macy Moors
cbs19news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's that time of year when high winds and low humidity are increasing the risk of fires in Central Virginia. Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Virginia Department of Forestry have contained the ten-acre fire that happened on the Round Top...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

