High risk of fires this time of year, ACFR gives prevention tips

Originally Posted On: https://www.atotalsolution.com/blog/how-to-prevent-fires-in-healthcare-facilities/. Healthcare facilities, perhaps more so than other businesses, need to take essential steps to ensure they are utilizing the proper fire safety protocols for their buildings. Electing to go to the hospital or admitting our loved ones to assisted living facilities is never an easy decision. Once that decision is made, that particular healthcare facilities’ security and fire safety protocols are not typically the first things on the families’ minds. However, it is imperative that the owners and operators of healthcare facilities obtain and maintain quality fire prevention and suppression systems to ensure patients and staff are safe from fire emergencies.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO