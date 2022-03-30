ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Discovering Your Purpose in God’s Kingdom

By Dan Reiland
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is something deeply moving about giving ourselves away for the good of others. When we give of our time and talent in any way to encourage and build others in their faith, or emerging faith, we begin to activate the servant heart of Jesus within ourselves. When we...

allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
RELIGION
Telegraph

Were Jesus’s female disciples cut out of the gospels?

It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
country1037fm.com

Do You Have A God Gene?

If you’re a God fearing person, tap in and explore with me, or keep it moving. I wrote this blog because for years I’ve always known that we are a God who creates. Consider this concept. Women are the vessel with the ability to create life, and that pretty incredible. You have the ability to create a life and lifestyle you desire, but most people beg God for favor. Why do we have to beg while living on earth? Because it’s designed that way to control folks. Now, some people need to stay in that zone, begging but never really moving. I grew up Presbyterian and that was so underwhelming as a child. Grew up going to Baptist churches with friends. Tried Buddhism for 40 years and that was enlightening. But now I find spiritually more satisfying because it makes sense, plus there’s no begging. Now, let’s get to the God gene.
RELIGION
Odyssey

God's Plan?

We all have that VISION! We paint this life scenario of what our world would be life if we achieved a dream in mind. Whether that be scoring a internship to set you up for the big world, meet a certain weight, or being apart of something bigger than yourself. As children was have dreams for ourself, sometimes so big its almost fairytale like. We all have desires and se ourselves succeeding and there is no sought that it could be possible, but it just might not be how you picture it. There is nothing more heartbreaking than going along the journey and never reaching the finish line, but trust me God has a detour.
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

What's a natural burial? A Christian theologian explains

Death is not a subject people typically have an easy time discussing. But for Christian scholar Beth Hoeltke, it’s one she’s devoted much time to, focusing particularly on the growing interest in natural or green burials. Here, Hoeltke explains how people can go about having a natural burial and why it’s attracting more interest among Christians and people of other faiths. What is a natural burial? Natural burial is actually what we would say is the closest we can come to the way Christ was buried. This idea looks at how we would care for the body from baptism all the way through...
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
Daily Leader

Pastoral Perspective: 'Personal' relationship with Jesus Christ is special but not private

It is popular to think that one’s relationship with Christ is personal, yet clarification is needed as to what this means. Personal often carries with it the connotation of a private and/or unique relationship that excludes others. Thus, to an inquiry about a delicate topic, someone might reply that it is “none of your business” on the grounds that it is personal.
RELIGION
The Register-Mail

LETTER: Repentance is necessary component of forgiveness

Editor, Register-Mail: The Bible has much to say about forgiveness. God's forgiveness for us and our forgiveness for others are linked. They are not unrelated. There is a misconception among Christians regarding Biblical forgiveness. Many Christians misinterpret God's concept of forgiveness. True forgiveness, according to scripture, requires repentance. Are we...
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

The oldest literature in the world described a great flood similar to Noah's flood

The Epic of GilgameshPhoto by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg): Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the oldest surviving works of literature is the Epic of Gilgamesh. The Epic of Gilgamesh is a poem from ancient Mesopotamia. It is also regarded as the second oldest religious text. It might have been written from 2100 - 1200 BC and it was written in the Akkadian language.
womansday.com

15 Healing Bible Verses for the Sick to Help Them Find Strength

It can be difficult to find the right emotional support during moments of pain and suffering. Although there are plenty of encouraging books to read and comforting videos to watch for just about anything you are experiencing, when you are sick, or when someone you love is unwell, you may feel that those things can't provide what you need to help you through your healing process. Fortunately, there are plenty of inspirational Bible verses for the sick to supply the hope and strength needed to heal.
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Science changes, God does not

The ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus stated, “The only thing that is constant is change.” As a physician, I have seen how our understanding of diseases and their treatment has changed over time as the science “changed”. Heraclitus was correct about change in our human experience but he was wrong when it comes to our God, Yehovah!
RELIGION
LiveScience

Ancient 'curse tablet' may show earliest Hebrew name of God

Archaeologists working in the West Bank say they’ve discovered a tiny "curse tablet," barely larger than a postage stamp, inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew that call on God to curse an individual who breaks their word. While the dating hasn't been verified and the...
RELIGION
Victorville Daily Press

Pastor column: Doeg the Edomite and the purposes of God

“Who in the world,” you say, “is Doeg the Edomite? He sounds more like a character from ‘Lord of the Rings’ than something to entitle a Bible study!” Well, as through other obscure personalities recorded in the Book of books, God fulfills His will and reveals Himself as a just and sovereign ruler in the affairs of men – righteous and wicked alike. I invite you to join me as we dial back to the days of the tabernacle in Shiloh, the compromising priest who honored his sons above the Lord, and what God did about it. There’s a lot...
VICTORVILLE, CA

