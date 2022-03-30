Wednesday Doubleheader at Houston Postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Giulio Perego of the Texas A&M men’s tennis team was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this spring, announced Wednesday by the league office. “Giulio has continued to improve his game especially in his decision making on court,” Texas A&M...
NEW YORK CITY – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team takes on Xavier for the National Invitation Tournament Championship on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT inside Madison Square Garden. Scouting the Aggies. The top-seeded Aggies (27-12) are coming off a dominant 72-56 victory over Washington State on Tuesday...
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M equestrian team earned 43 National Collegiate Equestrian Association academic honors, including 10 NCEA All-Academic First Team mentions, the NCEA announced Friday. Earning NCEA All-Academic First Team awards include: Cori Cansdale, MacKenzie Chapman, Caroline Dance, Marissa Harrell, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Emmy-Lu Marsh, Taylor Masson,...
SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies head south on Texas State Highway 21 for Saturday’s exhibition match against the Texas State Bobcats. First kick at Bobcat Soccer Complex is slated for 2 p.m. This spring, the Maroon & White have yielded just one goal in 300...
While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bojangles is continuing its momentum in the state of Texas, as it announces the addition of new stores in Bryan. The chain says it is expanding its footprint in Southeast and Eastern Texas markets with a 20-unit franchise development agreement. Since 2021, Bojangles says it has added 70 locations to the Texas development pipeline since announcing its expansion.
NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - Tuesday’s National Invitation Tournament semifinal game was a dream come true for Texas A&M men’s basketball player Hassan Diarra and his mother Kadija Kone. Diarra is a Queens, New York native who has watched basketball greats on the Madison Square Garden court as a kid. For Kone, it was her first time seeing her son play college basketball in person.
John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Santa Gertrudis Lady Lions' soccer team made program history Thursday with a 1-0 win over district rival London to advance to their first ever region tournament next week. Santa Gertrudis got a goal from Katherine Ramirez in the 65th minute that proved to be...
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Life has been good lately for Grayson College softball. The Vikings won both games of a doubleheader on Thursday against Temple College (16-5, 10-2). With the wins, the No. 11 ranked Vikings improve their win streak to 11 games. They will face Temple on the road for two more games on Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - Aggie parent Leah Spain was full of emotion after Tuesday’s National Invitation Tournament semifinal game in Madison Square Garden. She said she was elated to see the team make it so far as she has attended multiple basketball games throughout the season.
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There was no shortage of runs at the Angelina College softball field Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Roadrunners picked up a sweep of conference opponent Lamar State College-Port Arthur to push their overall record to 23-9 and their conference record to 6-4. AC won game 1, 12-4 and game 2, 19-2. Bayley Frenzel and Madi Baker both had home runs in the second game of the double header. Haley Primrose also had a grand slam in the second inning of game 2.
The Dallas Cowboys went 12-4 during the 2021 NFL season but then fell to the San Francisco 49ers in a one-and-done home playoff game and have since underwhelmed fans with a lackluster offseason that has involved trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and losing receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and defensive end Randy Gregory to free agency.
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork will host a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) panel discussion at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the Ford Hall of Champions in Kyle Field. With Bjork serving as moderator, the panel includes Texas A&M Associate Athletics...
While many New Jersey sports fans are celebrating the St. Peter’s men’s basketball team’s historic run in the NCAA tournament, there is another New Jersey basketball team making an attempt at a championship. The Seton Hall women’s basketball team snuck into the WNIT finals with a win...
Bryan - College Station, TX (March 30, 2022) - The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC is excited to announce their 2022 regular season schedule! The Cavalry, led by new head coach Sean Pierce, are eager to charge into the club’s fifth season in the USL2. The club is gearing up for an incredible 2022 season with hopes of making a deep playoff run.
With the tournament concluding on Wednesday, the Bulldogs were consistent for two rounds at The Golf Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort with a two-day total of 700 (351-349) which was good enough to repeat last year’s performance and move on to the Region III-5A championship in April. Katy Jordan...
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams host No. 1 Texas in a Dual Meet on Saturday, April 2 beginning at 1 p.m. at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Texas A&M enters the weekend ranked No. 3 in the men’s USTFCCCA national...
After only giving up four hits in seven innings, senior Jack Carrasco’s solid pitching effort was enough to lead the Aggies in a 4-1 win over Poth Friday night. Neither team was able to find the upper hand until Poteet scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth and eventually walked away victorious.
