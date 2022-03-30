Wednesday Doubleheader at Houston Postponed

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There was no shortage of runs at the Angelina College softball field Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Roadrunners picked up a sweep of conference opponent Lamar State College-Port Arthur to push their overall record to 23-9 and their conference record to 6-4. AC won game 1, 12-4 and game 2, 19-2. Bayley Frenzel and Madi Baker both had home runs in the second game of the double header. Haley Primrose also had a grand slam in the second inning of game 2.

