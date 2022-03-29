Northern Wisconsin State Fair hits 80% of $6 million target goal

The Ferris wheel is one of the popular carnival rides at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls. Staff file photo

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A capital campaign to pay for five new buildings at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair has already reached 80% of their $6 million goal, said Rusty Volk, the fair’s executive director.

Between pledges and cash-on-hand, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Association has raised about $4.8 million. The original goal was to raise $5.2 million, but Volk said they have increased that figure to $6,030,000 because of the increased costs of building materials.

“Fundraising has been going extremely well,” Volk said. “We’ve been very successful.”

This week, the organization set a target date for groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 8 — after the conclusion of this year’s Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

“If everything goes as planned, we will be constructing the barns over next winter, so they are ready to go for the fair in 2023, for our 125th annual celebration,” Volk said.

The capital campaign was officially launched last fall.

“This will benefit the entire community,” Volk said. “These buildings are being built not just for the fair, but for year-round use. However, we aren’t done. We need more support.”

Volk said naming rights on some of the new buildings are still available.

A feasibility study the fair association conducted over the past two years showed it made more sense to construct several smaller buildings, side by side, instead of one large new building.

The plans call for two cattle barns ($1.11 million), a show arena/coliseum ($1.2 million), a small animal barn ($993,207), a restroom & shower building/emergency shelter ($1.35 million) and utilities/infrastructure improvements ($684,195).

Savings of $98,650 are expected in the utilities, for a total of $5,248,220. Again, with the higher construction costs, the board has increased their goal to $6 million, with any leftover money going into paying for repairs to the other existing structures on the fairgrounds.

In April 2019, the large, century-old red barn collapsed from heavy snow and was razed, and most of the other barns on the grounds have outlived their useful lives.

Each of the buildings is being designed for multi-use purposes. For instance, the coliseum would be used for weddings, banquets, meetings and auctions. Volk said one of the smaller barns could be used for rentals for everything from a circus to pro wrestling shows. The shower/bathroom building will help for shows where patrons camp on-site, such as the Christian music festival OneFest, or other shows throughout the summer.

The shower/bathroom building also would be a “safe room”/emergency shelter, not just for people on the grounds, but for nearby residents in a trailer park. Volk is hopeful that if they are deemed an emergency shelter, they can obtain a FEMA grant.

The initial plan was one large building that would be perhaps 65,000 square feet in size.

Two buildings along the eastern border of the fairgrounds would remain.

“We’re keeping the horse barn and the youth exhibit building,” Volk said. “Those are structurally sound.”

Volk said he wants to stress agricultural education programming at the fairgrounds, and these new buildings will provide that space. He said without that type of programming, the area is risking losing a generation of younger farmers.

In 2019, the fairgrounds hired Minneapolis-based Markin Consulting to perform the feasibility study. Markin Consulting is a national fair and fairground consulting firm.

Volk became executive director of the 56-acre fairgrounds in 2008. Prior to him assuming that role, the fairgrounds were generally used for the fair in July, Oktoberfest and just a handful of other events. Now, it is not uncommon to have multiple events booked each week from spring to fall, and the grounds has added events like SpringFest, OneFest, the Big Rig Truck Show and a fall sportsmen show.