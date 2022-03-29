ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Northern Wisconsin State Fair hits 80% of $6 million target goal

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTGtm_0etVlGMo00
The Ferris wheel is one of the popular carnival rides at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls. Staff file photo

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A capital campaign to pay for five new buildings at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair has already reached 80% of their $6 million goal, said Rusty Volk, the fair’s executive director.

Between pledges and cash-on-hand, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Association has raised about $4.8 million. The original goal was to raise $5.2 million, but Volk said they have increased that figure to $6,030,000 because of the increased costs of building materials.

“Fundraising has been going extremely well,” Volk said. “We’ve been very successful.”

This week, the organization set a target date for groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 8 — after the conclusion of this year’s Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

“If everything goes as planned, we will be constructing the barns over next winter, so they are ready to go for the fair in 2023, for our 125th annual celebration,” Volk said.

The capital campaign was officially launched last fall.

“This will benefit the entire community,” Volk said. “These buildings are being built not just for the fair, but for year-round use. However, we aren’t done. We need more support.”

Volk said naming rights on some of the new buildings are still available.

A feasibility study the fair association conducted over the past two years showed it made more sense to construct several smaller buildings, side by side, instead of one large new building.

The plans call for two cattle barns ($1.11 million), a show arena/coliseum ($1.2 million), a small animal barn ($993,207), a restroom & shower building/emergency shelter ($1.35 million) and utilities/infrastructure improvements ($684,195).

Savings of $98,650 are expected in the utilities, for a total of $5,248,220. Again, with the higher construction costs, the board has increased their goal to $6 million, with any leftover money going into paying for repairs to the other existing structures on the fairgrounds.

In April 2019, the large, century-old red barn collapsed from heavy snow and was razed, and most of the other barns on the grounds have outlived their useful lives.

Each of the buildings is being designed for multi-use purposes. For instance, the coliseum would be used for weddings, banquets, meetings and auctions. Volk said one of the smaller barns could be used for rentals for everything from a circus to pro wrestling shows. The shower/bathroom building will help for shows where patrons camp on-site, such as the Christian music festival OneFest, or other shows throughout the summer.

The shower/bathroom building also would be a “safe room”/emergency shelter, not just for people on the grounds, but for nearby residents in a trailer park. Volk is hopeful that if they are deemed an emergency shelter, they can obtain a FEMA grant.

The initial plan was one large building that would be perhaps 65,000 square feet in size.

Two buildings along the eastern border of the fairgrounds would remain.

“We’re keeping the horse barn and the youth exhibit building,” Volk said. “Those are structurally sound.”

Volk said he wants to stress agricultural education programming at the fairgrounds, and these new buildings will provide that space. He said without that type of programming, the area is risking losing a generation of younger farmers.

In 2019, the fairgrounds hired Minneapolis-based Markin Consulting to perform the feasibility study. Markin Consulting is a national fair and fairground consulting firm.

Volk became executive director of the 56-acre fairgrounds in 2008. Prior to him assuming that role, the fairgrounds were generally used for the fair in July, Oktoberfest and just a handful of other events. Now, it is not uncommon to have multiple events booked each week from spring to fall, and the grounds has added events like SpringFest, OneFest, the Big Rig Truck Show and a fall sportsmen show.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram

3K+

Followers

200

Posts

705K+

Views

Follow Leader-Telegram and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Northern Wisconsin’s frozen road declaration comes to an end

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The frozen road declaration for northern Wisconsin is ending on Friday, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wednesday, with Class II Road restrictions immediately going into effect. The portion of northern Wisconsin roads, otherwise known as Zone 1, is joining other state zones in lifting the...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin 3rd best U.S. state for doctors to work

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is the third best state for doctors to practice medicine, according to a report WalletHub published Monday. With a total score of 67.41, Wisconsin has plenty of achievements. It scored 10th for Opportunity and Competition metrics and 11th for Medical Environment. Only South Dakota...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

The States Most Likely To Hit A Deer? How about North Dakota?

Have you ever hit a deer with a vehicle? I know I have a couple of times. One in North Dakota and another in Minnesota. I have had several close calls over the last several years. I do a lot of fishing and hunting and that has me up early in the morning or late in the evening when deer are most active. Deer are nocturnal and your chances certainly increase of hitting an animal if you drive when it's dark.
ANIMALS
B102.7

This South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in the U.S.

If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota County (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Auction#Horse Barn
K2 Radio

Why Wyoming Is The Least Populated State?

Wyoming is such a beautiful state. There are a lot of opportunities for anyone who wants to build just about any kind of dream. 80% of America lives East of what seems to be a dividing line between the Midwest and the east coast. There are some big pockets of...
WYOMING STATE
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
freightwaves.com

Messy weekend wintry mix continues in Northern states

Truckers will hit more wet and slushy conditions this weekend from the Great Lakes to the Northeast. Two cold fronts will produce periods of mixed precipitation — rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain — Friday and Saturday. Most travel impacts will be across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio through Friday night and early Saturday morning, then from West Virginia to Maine the rest of Saturday. Gusty winds may lead to occasional blowing snow and reduced visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
WLNS

Keweenaw Peninsula passes 300 inches of snow this winter

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Keweenaw Peninsula has surpassed 300 inches of total snowfall for the winter with more expected, according to the Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Keweenaw County Road Commission. According to the official snowfall total, the county is sitting at 300.5” for the season so far. The last […]
ENVIRONMENT
9&10 News

Northern Michigan City Leads State In Renewable Energy

The Michigan Climate Action Network and partner organizations released a new report on Tuesday identifying four Michigan counties, townships, and cities that have set carbon neutrality or 100% renewable energy goals. Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Highland Park, and Traverse City are all working to make a direct environmental change for our State.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
3K+
Followers
200
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy