Denton County, TX

Second booster dose soon available to county residents over 50 or immunocompromised

By Justin Grass Staff Writer
 2 days ago
Regina Nathan, LVN, administers a booster dose to a patient at the Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Little Elm, Texas.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second COVID-19 booster dose Tuesday, which will soon make them widely available to county residents who are over 50 or immunocompromised.

The FDA's approval is for both the Pfizer and Moderna shots. According to a news release from the agency, the second booster will be available to anyone over 50 who received their first booster dose at least four months prior.

Immunocompromised people are also eligible, with the Pfizer shot available to anyone in that group over 12 and the Moderna shot available to anyone in that group over 18.

Denton County Public Health spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said the department will be providing the boosters at its regular clinics, but only after the FDA's approval is backed up by authorizations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The vaccine will be available from a range of providers across the state once that authorization comes. The CDC had not yet issued its recommendation by noon Tuesday.

