Over the weekend, Kevin McCullar Jr. entered his name into the NBA Draft. The NCAA's relationship with the NBA is such that McCullar can now go to the NBA combine and meet with teams while retaining the final two years of his eligibility in college basketball. The statement from McCullar reads, to me, that if he does come back to play college basketball, he'll not come straight home to Texas Tech.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO