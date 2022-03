Hoosiers at higher risk of serious illness or death because of COVID-19 now can get a second booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Indiana Department of Health recommended Wednesday that individuals age 12 and older with weakened immune systems, and all adults age 50 and older who received their first Pfizer or Moderna booster dose at least four months ago, get a second booster shot to increase their protection against COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO