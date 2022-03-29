ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022: Jim Cramer's big portfolio moves and downgrade

By Alison Conklin
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Cramer and Jeff Marks on why they decided to...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock Ahead Of Earnings

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN very much. With Micron Technology, Inc. MU reporting on March 29, he recommended buying the stock. Cramer said he prefers CVS Health Corporation CVS over Cano Health, Inc. CANO. With everybody wanting uranium, Cramer...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 11 Recently Boosted Dividend Stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday offered investors a list of dividend stocks whose yields recently increased, that he believes buyers should add to their portfolio. "You want bountiful dividends that are also safe, and the best way to determine a dividend's safety is by searching for the companies that have recently raised their payouts," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbott Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Stocks I'm Buying No Matter What the Stock Market Does Next

Still, Figs and Fiverr have both continued to make steady progress. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy