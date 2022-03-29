Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022: Jim Cramer's big portfolio moves and downgrade

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN very much. With Micron Technology, Inc. MU reporting on March 29, he recommended buying the stock. Cramer said he prefers CVS Health Corporation CVS over Cano Health, Inc. CANO. With everybody wanting uranium, Cramer...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday offered investors a list of dividend stocks whose yields recently increased, that he believes buyers should add to their portfolio. "You want bountiful dividends that are also safe, and the best way to determine a dividend's safety is by searching for the companies that have recently raised their payouts," the "Mad Money" host said.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
Wall Street is looking a little less surefooted as a new week begins, with oil sliding as fresh COVID lockdowns in China adding to a hefty worry pile. Bonds continue to slump as well. But maybe don’t bet against stocks, which have been regrouping since an early March pullback. “‘Less...
