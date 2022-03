TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Affordable Housing Work Group, convened in 2021 by County Executive Johnny Olszewski, this week released a draft interim report, which includes 36 recommendations to bolster the County’s ongoing efforts to expand equitable access to affordable housing. The public will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the recommendations until Wednesday, April 27, and may submit comment … Continue reading "Baltimore County Affordable Housing Work Group issues interim report for public comment" The post Baltimore County Affordable Housing Work Group issues interim report for public comment appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 20 MINUTES AGO