ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewartville, MN

The Patterns of Evidence Film Documentary

By Dunken
KROC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patterns of Evidence film documentary "The Red Sea Miracle: Part 1"...

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix's Newest True-Crime Documentary Is Stunning Viewers

A new addition to Netflix's ever-growing true crime library is creating quite the conversation on social media. Just two years after the streamer sent social media ablaze with the release of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the streamer has struck gold again with a new title from the Tiger King's executive producer, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Summer Of Soul’ Oscar-Winning Filmmakers Say No Regrets Over Dynamic Distribution Model; Hope More Projects “Outside The Box” Get Greenlit

Click here to read the full article. There was a time during the pre-pandemic when zeitgeist documentaries like RBG and Won’t You Be My Neighbor were bright spots at the box office. However, because of arthouse audiences’ caution to return to moviegoing last summer, Searchlight Pictures, which scooped up Summer of Soul from Sundance 2021 for $12 million, opted to release the movie with an exclusive two-week theatrical window followed by a simultaneous release on Hulu. When asked backstage at the Oscars after Summer of Soul won the Documentary Feature Oscar if there would have been a better means of distribution of the film, director...
MOVIES
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Film Festival to screen over 160 films including new Pulse documentary

In just a few weeks, Enzian will once again play host to the Florida Film Festival from April 8-17. This year’s event will be bigger than ever, screening 167 films from 37 countries. Of the films selected for inclusion at this year’s event, 145 have premiere status. “We have a lot of big firsts because we have 24 world premieres in the festival. So that’s extremely exciting, including more ...
MAITLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stewartville, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Variety

Al Pacino Saw Francis Ford Coppola ‘Profusely Crying’ After Studio Cut ‘Godfather’ Filming Short

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino celebrated the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” this month in a interview with The New York Times. While the actor reminisced on often-told stories about Paramount Pictures executives battling Francis Ford Coppola over his casting as Michael Corleone, Pacino also revealed a moment on set when he saw the director at his most vulnerable. The constant tension between Coppola and Paramount resulted in the filmmaker “profusely crying” on set after the studio cut the filming of one iconic scene short. “You remember the funeral scene for Marlon, when they put him down?”...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Bart: A New Memoir & Documentary Reveal How Paul Newman Resisted The Cult Of Personality, Even As He Dissected It Onscreen

Click here to read the full article. He is a TV news star: His views are populist, his subtext racist. His advocacy is passionate and his TV audience is vast, despite suspicion that he pursues an agenda above and beyond his own. Some may rush to identify this character – images of Fox News flash before us – but the TV anchor was, in fact, a creation of Paul Newman, a star of a previous generation whose presence seems pervasive in the present. At a moment when political expression, personal or corporate, seems instantly suffocated, Newman was a courageous free spirit who...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patterns Of Evidence
americanmilitarynews.com

New Top Gun movie trailer is out – here it is

A new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” was released on Tuesday with the promise of a “guaranteed adrenaline rush.”. “Guaranteed adrenaline rush. #TopGun: Maverick is FINALLY coming to theatres May 27,” Paramount said along with the trailer. “Watch the NEW official trailer now!”
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in March 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Bridgerton” Season 2 (available March 25) Why Should I Watch? Shondaland’s hit period drama returns in March with a second season focused on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of the high-society family’s offspring, who’s searching for his ideal partner. But Anthony’s idea of the perfect bride has little to do with true love, even though his standards remain astronomically high, so when he sets his sights on Edwina (Charithra Chandran), her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) does everything she can to nix the ill-fated romance. Get ready for a heated love triangle...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TechRadar

Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

It seems like Stranger Things, The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
THEATER & DANCE
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

If you're struggling to excavate the best sci-fi TV series from the depths of Prime Video, hopefully this list will provide a helping hand. Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself many favors in showing us the way to genre offerings -- and shows such as Orphan Black, The Expanse and Counterpart are essential viewing.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Nicolas Cage says he accepted dozens of VOD movie roles to keep his ‘mother out of a mental institution’

Nicolas Cage has defended starring in so many straight-to-VOD films, while explaining what he spent the money on.In between more well-known roles in films like Mandy and Pig, the actor racked up dozens of credits in films that bypassed cinema releases and became available to rent at home without much fanfare.These films arrived amid reports that the actor spent the entirety of his $150m fortune and was in deep debt after owing the IRS property taxes of $6.3m.Now, in a new interview with GQ, Cage explained the basis behind accepting the roles stemmed from a refusal to file for...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Jane by Charlotte’ Film Review: Charlotte Gainsbourg Goes Deep With Her Mother Jane Birkin in Riveting Documentary

In 1988, legendary French auteur Agnès Varda collaborated with legendary English muse Jane Birkin on “Jane B. par Agnès V.,” a non-fiction project that explored the nature of Jane’s own image as a music, film, and fashion icon. Utilizing stylized vignettes that drew attention to the filmmaking process and to image-making itself, the film is a playful, mischievous experiment in feminist filmmaking that seeks to look beyond Jane Birkin’s glorious surface and find out what’s underneath, or at least to remind us that an image is always a construction. (Cinelicious Pics released a restoration of the film in 2015, and it’s included in The Criterion Collection’s “Complete Films of Agnès Varda” box set.)
MOVIES
IndieWire

James Bond Meets ‘Amazing Race’ in Amazon Prime Video’s New 007 Reality Competition Show

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s Prime Video is shaking (not stirring) up the reality TV space with James Bond–inspired reality competition series “007’s Road to a Million.” The international race will span eight episodes with contestants vying to win £1 million — or $1.3 million — in cash. Applications are now open, with production slated to begin later this year, as Variety reported. The project has reportedly been in the works at Prime Video for approximately four years, prior to Amazon purchasing James Bond studio MGM in an $8.5 billion deal that was finalized earlier this month. “007’s Road to...
TV SERIES
Panhandle Post

UNL professor produces award-winning documentary, workshops future film

Though it may have come later than he would’ve liked, history professor James Le Sueur has been granted a new lease on life. Le Sueur, a Samuel Clark Waugh distinguished professor of International Relations at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, teaches history related to colonialism, decolonization and terrorism. Over the past two decades, his fascination with history has led him into a second career as an award-winning independent filmmaker covering similar topics, but with a focus on the first-hand accounts of those who lived through historical events.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy