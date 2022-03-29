ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activision Blizzard settles sexual harassment complaint

By City News Service Inc.
 1 day ago
Photo courtesy of Dinosaur918/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

A judge Tuesday approved a settlement between Activision Blizzard and federal workplace regulators in which the Santa Monica- based video game giant will pay $18 million to resolve a civil-rights complaint accusing the company of sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed suit last year after a three-year investigation into allegations of discriminatory practices at the gaming company in which female employees were harassed without consequence and paid less than their male counterparts, according to papers filed in Los Angeles federal court.

As part of the settlement approved by U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer, Activision Blizzard — publisher of the games Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft — will create an $18 million fund to compensate employees who claim damages.

Any amounts not used for claimants will be divided between charities that “advance women in the video game industry or promote awareness around harassment and gender equality issues,” as approved by the EEOC, according to Activision Blizzard.

“There is no place anywhere at our company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind, and I am grateful to the employees who bravely shared their experiences,” Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in a statement when the suit was tentatively settled in September.

“I am sorry that anyone had to experience inappropriate conduct, and I remain unwavering in my commitment to make Activision Blizzard one of the world’s most inclusive, respected, and respectful workplaces.”

The company said in a legal filing that it denied “all allegations of wrongdoing,” and agreed to the settlement to avoid “the expense, distraction and possible litigation associated with such a dispute.”

Last summer, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard for allegedly fostering a “frat boy” culture in which female employees were subjected to sexual harassment, unequal pay and retaliation.

According to the complaint, lodged in Los Angeles Superior Court, female employees, who make up around 20% of the Activision workforce, allege they are kept from promotions because of the possibility they might become pregnant.

In a statement when the state suit was filed, Activision said the allegations were “distorted, and in many cases false” and did not reflect the company as it currently operates.

Activision Blizzard employee alleges sexism in IT department

Video game maker Activision Blizzard is being sued by a current employee who alleges she suffered a backlash for complaining about sexual harassment and discrimination while working in the IT department’s “frat boy atmosphere,” and her lawsuit demands include the replacement of the CEO. “Activision Blizzard is...
Black former employees sue Google for racial discrimination

(NEW YORK) -- Civil rights attorney Ben Crump filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Google this week claiming there has been a pattern of racial discrimination toward minority employees. "Former Google employees came for their dream job that turned into a nightmare because of bigoted, discriminatory, racist culture that exists...
Former TikTok content moderators file lawsuit over ‘psychological trauma’

Plaintiffs Ashley Velez and Reece Young both did moderation work for TikTok on contract through third party companies — Canadian tech firm Telus International and a New York-based company called Atrium, respectively. Velez and Young are seeking class-action status, which would allow other TikTok content moderators alleging that they were negatively impacted by the companies practices to join the lawsuit.
Go read former Tesla employees’ experiences with racism in their own words

The Los Angeles Times has a great piece that interviews three former Tesla employees about their experiences with racism, discrimination, and retaliation at the company, which is well worth a read. The story acts as a way to contextualize a lawsuit that the automaker is currently facing, where the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleges that the company has a “racially segregated workplace.”
HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

