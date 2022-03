GODFREY - Parkland College swept a pair of games from the Lewis and Clark Community College softball team at home on Monday, winning the first contest 3-0, then rolling in the second game 9-0. The losses dropped the Trailblazers to 7-6 overall on the season. They split a doubleheader Sunday with Danville Area College. LCCC is scheduled to play a twinbill at Heartland College in Bloomington on Tuesday.

GODFREY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO