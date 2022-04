OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve been to the Old Market lately, you’ll notice construction. “It’s really exciting because you get to see where it came from, where it started at, and now where it’s going forward and just the progression that the city has grown and gotten better at, is amazing,” said Derrick Strong, Omaha resident.

OMAHA, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO