Miami-dade County, FL

Large Grass Fire Still Burning In SW Miami-Dade

By CBSMiami.com Team
 2 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Optimal weather conditions were feeding a growing grass fire in southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, which is still burning, is in the area of SW 8 Street and 137 Avenue.

CBS4 was told that about a hundred acres have burned so far.

Grass fire impacting traffic in the area of SW 8th Street and 137th Avenue (CBS4)

Images from Chopper4 showed smoke blowing towards the west and away from homes.

Residents say they have not felt the effects of the fire yet. But some, especially those with medical issues, could be troubled by the smoke.

“We’ve had it out west further and when the wind is blowing to the east you can feel it,” said Willy Guerra. “I mean I have a tracheotomy, so air quality really affects me a lot.”

There were multiple fire units on the scene and the blaze affected traffic for some time.

Heavy black smoke could be seen from miles around.

