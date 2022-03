Even after 25 releases in 12 years, the OpenStack community is still adding new features, in addition to the usual bug fixes and maintenance updates. As with most recent releases, this means increased support for additional hardware, for example. With Nvidia now a major contributor to OpenStack, there is new support for SmartNIC DPUs, that is, the ability to offload network processing to specialized cards, in OpenStack’s core networking and compute services. The OpenStack Cinder storage service now also supports LightOS for new storage types like NVMe/TCP and NEC V Series Storage. Not something you’d need for a small deployment, but features that will matter to some of OpenStack’s largest users.

YOGA ・ 14 HOURS AGO