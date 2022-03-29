Rhonda Hoeper

Bruce Willis' decision to end his acting career of more than four decades after a recent aphasia diagnosis has put a spotlight on the somewhat rare disorder. Aphasia describes a neurological condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate verbally or through writing. It affects an estimated 2 million people in the U.S., and nearly 180,000 acquire it every year, according to the National Aphasia Association.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO