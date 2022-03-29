Rhonda Hoeper

BOSTON (AP) — Comedian Chris Rock, returning to the stage Wednesday for the first time since being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, received several standing ovations at a soldout show in Boston before he even told one joke. But Rock only briefly addressed the slap, saying he...
The White House on Thursday announced plans for the largest-ever release of oil from the United States’ strategic reserves. It said in a fact sheet that it would release an average of 1 million barrels per day for the next six months, resulting in a total release of about 180 million barrels.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Thursday that he will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, marking the first time the GOP senator will vote against a nominee for the high court since joining the Senate. “I will oppose her and I will vote no,”...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other zones Thursday amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in...
A line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South overnight, killing at least two in the Florida Panhandle, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states. In Florida, the Washington County...
NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family said Wednesday. In a statement posted on Willis’ Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor’s family announced that Willis was...
March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators overseeing union elections at Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) warehouses in New York and Alabama started tallying thousands of votes cast by workers in contests to determine whether to establish unions at each facility. If workers vote for a union, it would be a historic first...
Bruce Willis' decision to end his acting career of more than four decades after a recent aphasia diagnosis has put a spotlight on the somewhat rare disorder. Aphasia describes a neurological condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate verbally or through writing. It affects an estimated 2 million people in the U.S., and nearly 180,000 acquire it every year, according to the National Aphasia Association.
Russia on Thursday rejected claims by U.S. intelligence that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misled about Russia’s military failures in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday that “It turns out that neither the State Department nor the Pentagon have real information about what is happening in the Kremlin,” The New York Times reported.
