BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Quinten Alan “Q-Bird” Crouch, 29 of Belpre, OH went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 28, 2022. He was born April 2, 1992 in Parkersburg, WV and is the loving son of Michele R. Miller (Rudy Chavez) of Little Hocking, OH; Mark Alan Crouch (Tammy C. Matheny Crouch) of Washington, WV. He is the fiancé to the love of his life, Hannah A. Small and daddy to his cherished son Julius Beckham “J-Bug” Miller, both of Belpre. Quinten was the only grandson to paternal grandparents Ted and Maxine Bush Crouch of Vienna; a life long best friend/brother Joey Cassidy of Belpre, OH, Honorary sister Heather Sprouse and step brother Donnicio Chavez.

BELPRE, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO