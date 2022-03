No one calls this obnoxious weed by its real name, “Tribulus Terrestris.” Here in Tri-Cities, the most common names are Goat Head, Devil’s Thorn, Tack Weed, or Puncturevine. Whatever you choose to call it, this weed is prevalent in Tri-Cities and eastern Washington and it seems to grow with or without water – in lawns, pastures, parking lots, and in the nooks and cracks of sidewalks. This weed is one of the most hated weeds in our area – except for one instance, which I will explain later.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO