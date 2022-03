A premature baby who was born small enough to fit in the palm of a hand left the NICU and went home with his thrilled family after a long hospital stay. “After 460 days of constant NICU care, baby Kendall Jurnakins finally gets to go home with his family,” the non-profit healthcare organization Ascension posted on Facebook this week, sharing a March 16 photo of the boy leaving in a stroller while applauded by hospital staff. “Admiration for the caregivers on the NICU team at Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital in Indianapolis, and to the faith of his family in the face of adversity.”

