A Hawaiian couple has filed for a temporary restraining order against The Flash star Ezra Miller, after they allege that Miller threatened and harassed them in the hours following their arrest earlier this week in the state. The complaint alleges that Miller, who had been staying at the couple's home, "burst into" their bedroom and threatened them, saying, "I will bury you and your slut wife" on Monday. The complaint also claims that Miller stole some of the couple's belongings, including a social security card and a wallet. It urges the court to take Miller's alleged threats seriously, especially since Miller has money and fame that could make them more of a threat.

