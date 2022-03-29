ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Shame on us for shaming people with excess weight

aamc.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The opinions expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the AAMC or its members. I learned a painful lesson about obesity during my third year of medical residency. I was caring for Jacyln Williams*, a 45-year-old woman with severe obesity, at an...

www.aamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How to lose those lockdown pounds – without the stress

According to a survey by Public Health England, more than 40 per cent of adults gained weight during the pandemic. Blame being stuck indoors, the increased stress, and lots of comfort eating – and drinking – during challenging times. A few extra pounds might sound trivial, but the...
WEIGHT LOSS
Harvard Health

How weight-loss industry profits on shame

Excerpted from “The Shame Machine: Who Profits in the New Age of Humiliation” by Cathy O’Neil, Ph.D. ’99. To our human problem-solving nature, diets just make so much sense. The numbers seem to add up. And they also fit neatly into traditional Western values. If you suffer and endure the hardships of hunger, a thin body is your recompense. Being thin, after all, is viewed as a choice. Having made the right one, which is difficult and requires discipline and righteousness, you can strut your narrow waist size to signal virtue. You can have pride, which in terms of psychic suffering is the polar opposite of shame.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
verywellhealth.com

How to Get Rid of Menopause Belly

Menopause brings many bodily changes, one of which is weight gain, particularly in the midsection. Menopause weight gain is normal, but this doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to live with it. This article explains the causes and risks of menopause belly as well as safe ways to get...
WEIGHT LOSS
mensjournal.com

Best Weight Loss Pills: Top 5 Diet Pills to Lose Weight

This is sponsored content with Blue Ribbon Group. Men’s Journal is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. It’s challenging to shed pounds, especially as we get older. A wide range of weight loss pills is available to help those who have trouble losing weight on their own, those who have food cravings, and those who have stubborn fat that won’t go away.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morbid Obesity#Weight Gain#Medicare Part D#Fat People
shefinds

4 High-Fiber Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Gaining Weight

One understandable concern many people have when trying to lose weight is that they’ll have to limit or stop eating some of their favorite foods. While some high-fat, carb-filled or sugary foods are certainly more harmful than others when it comes to deterring your weight loss goals, there are still many high-fiber options out there that will promote healthy digestion!
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
FDA
shefinds

This Common Morning Mistake May Be Why You’re Not Losing Weight, Experts Say

Healthy weight loss is dependent on a number of factors, but creating positive habits to rely on can streamline the process and improve your overall well being. On the other hand, there are some habits and mistakes that may be impeding on your ability to lose weight, and although you could be largely healthy throughout the rest of your day, starting your morning on the right foot is essential for seeing the best results.
WEIGHT LOSS
iheart.com

These Are Some Best Eating Habits to Shrink Belly Fat

If you are struggling to lose belly fat, think about what are some unhealthy habits you have been doing that makes you gain weight. Making changes might be hard but switching out certain foods and adding healthy habits are a great way to lose fat and you'll see the changes over time. Don't think of it as a diet but a lifestyle for a happier and more energized life.
FITNESS
TODAY.com

How can women avoid weight gain after 50? Make changes during perimenopause, study says

The changes in a woman’s metabolism that can cause weight gain after menopause actually start years earlier, a recent study suggests. Researchers found that the greatest increases in the overall percentage of body fat and decreases in lean muscle mass occurred during perimenopause, a transitional phase that typically starts when women are in their 40s.
FITNESS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Be Eating These Heart-Healthy Foods Everyday As You Age

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, according to the FDA. While things like genetics and pre-existing conditions can put you at higher risk, the best way to take care of your heart is to be proactive—eating well, getting regular exercise, and prioritizing stress management are all key components to a heart healthy lifestyle. Knowing what foods you should be adding to your diet is just as important as knowing what you should avoid, so we asked Samantha McKinney, a registered dietitian at Life Time, what foods you should be eating everyday to keep your heart strong and healthy in the long term.
DIETS
shefinds

The 3 Worst ‘Healthy’ Snacks To Eat For Weight Loss, Dietitians Warn

It’s a common misconception that snacking is a leading cause of weight gain, and while eating anything in excess is not good for you, it’s actually perfectly healthy to snack in between meals to properly nourish your body and have ample energy throughout the day. There are some snacks like apples and nut butter or carrots and hummus that offer a great balance of carbs and healthy fats, making them more likely to satiate you and reduce overeating later in the day. However, there are other options that are marketed as healthy that may not actually be as great for your body as the diet industry would like you to think.
WEIGHT LOSS
KHOU

Why could sleep be key to losing weight?

We all know sleep is important for our health and mental well-being, but growing evidence suggests it's also important for good eating habits. According to researchers, not getting enough sleep could make it harder to control cravings. Scientists looked at brain scans will people shown pictures of unhealthy food. The...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy