NFL

Report: Giants have strong interest in Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner

By Serena Burks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The 2022 NFL draft is less than a month away and the New York Giants have a lot of holes to fill. It’s not just about filling positions, but adding depth and youth to a team that needs to rebuild.

Last week, Giants general manager Joe Schoen attended the Cincinnati Bearcats’ pro day, along with some 90 additional front office members from around the league. Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder was a major focal point, but so to was cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

In fact, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports the Giants have a particularly strong interest in Gardner.

With the Giants and Jets holding a combined four top 10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, it’s inevitable that they’ll focus on some of the same players. And their first battle could be over “Sauce.”

Both New York teams have a strong interest in Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, and both teams will be bringing him in for one of their Top 30 pre-draft visits, according to an NFL source. And while an official visit doesn’t always mean a team is considering picking a player, Gardner is widely considered the best cornerback in the draft and is clearly in play for the Giants at picks 5 and 7 and the Jets at 4 and 10.

The Giants aren’t alone, of course. Gardner is projected to go somewhere in the top 10 of the first round. The New York Jets, as Vacchiano notes, also have a high interest in Gardner.

Both the Giants and Jets have two top 10 picks this year and while there is some debate if No. 4 is too high to take Gardner, the Jets might just do it to keep the Giants from nabbing him.

As for the Giants. Schoen met with Gardner for dinner after his pro day, and both teams met with him at the combine earlier this month.

Over his three seasons in Cincinnati, Gardner did not give up a single touchdown. He reeled in nine interceptions and two touchdowns as a Bearcat, and even raked in a few sacks in 2021.

The Giants have a big need at corner, especially if James Bradberry goes elsewhere. Gardner is talented, smart and fast. And, at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, his size is perfect for matching up with bigger wideouts on the field.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

