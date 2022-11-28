Kate Bosworth and Justin Long’s Relationship Timeline: From Coworkers to Real-Life Couple

Just like the movies! Kate Bosworth and Justin Long kept their romance under wraps after connecting on a 2021 film project — but fans were quick to notice their chemistry.

The Blue Crush star and the He’s Just Not That Into You actor hit it off while working on an unnamed movie in spring of 2021. Ahead of their relationship, Bosworth penned a sweet Instagram tribute to Long, thanking him for all his hard work on set.

“There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those — all night shoots, working 6-day weeks,” the Superman Returns actress wrote via Instagram in May 2021 . “The exhaustion & insanity was off the grid. Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻.”

Bosworth shared a series of photos with Long from Arkansas, including the pair posing alongside gnome murals in town.

Things between the Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! star and Long seemingly became romantic after Bosworth announced in August 2021 that she and husband Michael Polish had called it quits .

Bosworth and Long fueled speculation that they were in a relationship in fall 2021 after being spotted together on multiple occasions . The Art of More alum began “liking” a variety of snaps on the Lady of the Manor actor’s social media accounts, including a November 2021 photo of him making “the traditional Thanksgiving hummus.”

Long also “liked” Bosworth’s Instagram posts and revealed in December 2021 that he was in a relationship with a mystery woman. In January 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that the stars had been an item for a “few months” after becoming friends on their movie.

The 21 star and the F Is for Family alum are “not hiding the fact that they’re together,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting that the twosome are “just staying low-key and private about their relationship.”

Later that month, Long seemingly confirmed his relationship with Bosworth while attending the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her movie Bring on the Dancing Horses .

“I am here in beautiful Park City, Utah [and] it’s freezing cold,” he said via his Instagram Story at the time, noting that he was “so excited” to see the actress in the film. “But, I’m here for the big premiere of Bring on the Dancing Horses . So, bring on the dancing horses at the Egyptian Theatre.”

Scroll down to relive Bosworth and Long’s relationship: