Religion

Ministry to Children, the Ultimate Privilege

By Zoe S. Erler
byfaithonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA wise friend once told her, “If you want to be in awe of God, make a child your tutor.” For Sue Jakes, outgoing children’s ministry coordinator for the PCA’s Discipleship Ministries (CDM), that statement has reminded her why she was first called to serve the littlest in Christ’s...

byfaithonline.com

Daily Leader

Pastoral Perspective: 'Personal' relationship with Jesus Christ is special but not private

It is popular to think that one’s relationship with Christ is personal, yet clarification is needed as to what this means. Personal often carries with it the connotation of a private and/or unique relationship that excludes others. Thus, to an inquiry about a delicate topic, someone might reply that it is “none of your business” on the grounds that it is personal.
Times Gazette

How do you know God hears your prayers?

“God doesn’t only have one phone line,” says Avery, age 10. Apparently, Avery has never heard a busy signal when praying. We’ve all experienced the unavailability of important people. We may think God is too busy to listen to the details of our lives, but God is the perfect father. He takes special delight when his children come to him in prayer.
country1037fm.com

Do You Have A God Gene?

If you’re a God fearing person, tap in and explore with me, or keep it moving. I wrote this blog because for years I’ve always known that we are a God who creates. Consider this concept. Women are the vessel with the ability to create life, and that pretty incredible. You have the ability to create a life and lifestyle you desire, but most people beg God for favor. Why do we have to beg while living on earth? Because it’s designed that way to control folks. Now, some people need to stay in that zone, begging but never really moving. I grew up Presbyterian and that was so underwhelming as a child. Grew up going to Baptist churches with friends. Tried Buddhism for 40 years and that was enlightening. But now I find spiritually more satisfying because it makes sense, plus there’s no begging. Now, let’s get to the God gene.
WLTX.com

Hillsong Church co-founder resigns following complaints of inappropriate behavior

SYDNEY, NSW — Hillsong Church's co-founder Brian Houston is resigning from his role as global senior pastor, the church announced Wednesday. Last week, the megachurch said an internal probe into allegations of inappropriate behavior revealed that Houston "breached the Hillsong Pastor's Code of Conduct." "We understand there will be...
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Some Churches Have a Sense of Humor and Here Are Signs to Prove it

Every time I drive by a church I usually read their sign and have learned that some churches have more fun with their signs than others. When I was growing up, my family went to church but we didn't have a sign out front where you could put any fun comments on, and I'm pretty sure our preacher wouldn't have approved, but it was still a great church to attend.
Deseret News

New data sheds light on the religious lives of Black Catholics

Gloria Purvis was 12 when she went home from parochial school one afternoon and announced to her Baptist father and Methodist mother that she was converting to Catholicism. While sitting in the school’s chapel recently, she’d had a “mystical experience,” she told them, explaining that she’d felt her body engulfed in fire and flame but it didn’t hurt. At that moment, she knew that the eucharist “was alive and real,” said Purvis, who today hosts “The Gloria Purvis Podcast.”
Deseret News

‘Like Uber, but for God’ — This online forum lets people interact with clergy of different faiths

That’s how Tablet magazine’s Liel Leibovitz described Tablet’s new initiative called “The Tent.” It’s a digital space for anyone to sign up to form a relationship with a member of clergy of their own faith, or another tradition, to ask questions, listen to thought-provoking lectures and workshops, and enter a “Tent” belief, if they so choose.
The Register-Mail

LETTER: Repentance is necessary component of forgiveness

Editor, Register-Mail: The Bible has much to say about forgiveness. God's forgiveness for us and our forgiveness for others are linked. They are not unrelated. There is a misconception among Christians regarding Biblical forgiveness. Many Christians misinterpret God's concept of forgiveness. True forgiveness, according to scripture, requires repentance. Are we...
Upworthy

Formerly enslaved man's response to his 'master' wanting him back is a literary masterpiece

This article originally appeared on 11.03.17. In 1825, at the approximate age of 8, Jordan Anderson (sometimes spelled "Jordon") was sold into slavery and would live as a servant of the Anderson family for 39 years. In 1864, the Union Army camped out on the Anderson plantation and he and his wife, Amanda, were liberated. The couple eventually made it safely to Dayton, Ohio, where, in July 1865, Jordan received a letter from his former owner, Colonel P.H. Anderson. The letter kindly asked Jordan to return to work on the plantation because it had fallen into disarray during the war.
The state of faith

We’ve all heard the headlines. Church membership is dropping. Secularization is rising. Religious activities no longer anchor the average American’s social life. And yet a new survey from the Deseret News and Marist Poll shows that the story of faith in America is far more complicated — and nuanced — than a simple narrative of decline. Among many groups, faith is thriving, resilient and even on the rise.
Complex

Pope Meets With Métis Residential School Survivors But Doesn’t Apologize

While Métis individuals called a recent meeting at the Vatican “comfortable,” Pope Francis has refrained from apologizing about government-funded residential schools run by the Catholic Church. While meeting with survivors of church-run residential schools at the Vatican early Monday morning, the Pope listened intently as three Métis...
