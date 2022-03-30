ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Increasing showers

By Albert Ramon
 1 day ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Get ready for rain Wednesday 02:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers increase Tuesday night with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

CBS 2

It will be wet and windy for Wednesday. A gusty south wind will push temperatures to the low to mid 60s for Wednesday afternoon.

CBS 2

Downpours are likely Wednesday with a couple of strong storms possible, but mainly for areas south of I-80. Over an inch of rainfall is likely for most locations.

CBS 2

Shower chances continue through Wednesday evening. Cold air moves in on Thursday, allowing for a chance of a rain and snow mix. No accumulation of snow is expected.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s.

CBS 2

Look for the mid-40s for Friday with a mostly sunny sky. Rain chances return for Saturday with highs near 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Showers increase by late evening, with a few storms possible overnight. Low 42°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, windy and wet. A 100% chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 65°

THURSDAY: Breezy and colder. A chance for rain and snow. High 42°

CBS 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
