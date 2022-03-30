Chicago First Alert Weather: Increasing showers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers increase Tuesday night with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

It will be wet and windy for Wednesday. A gusty south wind will push temperatures to the low to mid 60s for Wednesday afternoon.

Downpours are likely Wednesday with a couple of strong storms possible, but mainly for areas south of I-80. Over an inch of rainfall is likely for most locations.

Shower chances continue through Wednesday evening. Cold air moves in on Thursday, allowing for a chance of a rain and snow mix. No accumulation of snow is expected.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s.

Look for the mid-40s for Friday with a mostly sunny sky. Rain chances return for Saturday with highs near 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Showers increase by late evening, with a few storms possible overnight. Low 42°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, windy and wet. A 100% chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 65°

THURSDAY: Breezy and colder. A chance for rain and snow. High 42°