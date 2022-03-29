The Frontier 2022 Reader Survey

BOSTON (AP) — Comedian Chris Rock, returning to the stage Wednesday for the first time since being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, received several standing ovations at a soldout show in Boston before he even told one joke. But Rock only briefly addressed the slap, saying he...
The White House on Thursday announced plans for the largest-ever release of oil from the United States’ strategic reserves. It said in a fact sheet that it would release an average of 1 million barrels per day for the next six months, resulting in a total release of about 180 million barrels.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Thursday that he will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, marking the first time the GOP senator will vote against a nominee for the high court since joining the Senate. “I will oppose her and I will vote no,”...
LVIV, Ukraine — Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading towards Ukraine’s border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said Thursday. The operator, Energoatom, said that the Russian military was also preparing to leave Slavutych, a nearby city where power plant workers live.
A line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South overnight, killing at least two in the Florida Panhandle, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states. In Florida, the Washington County...
March 31 (Reuters) - Results from union elections at Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) warehouses in New York and Alabama started coming in on Thursday, with early counts showing a potential landmark victory for organized labor at a Staten Island warehouse. An early tally in Alabama indicated a close vote that could...
Well wishes are pouring in for Bruce Willis after his family revealed he was diagnosed with aphasia, a medical condition that can affect his cognitive abilities, and will be stepping away from acting. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.March 31, 2022.
One of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified in his own defense Thursday, repeatedly telling jurors “absolutely not” when asked if he agreed to abduct her before the 2020 election. Daniel Harris was the only defendant to speak to jurors, and defense...
The Biden administration on Thursday formally announced President Biden will issue a directive invoking the Defense Production Act (DPA) to produce minerals used in electric vehicle batteries. “The President will issue a directive, authorizing the use of the Defense Production Act to secure American production of critical materials to bolster...
Bruce Willis' decision to end his acting career of more than four decades after a recent aphasia diagnosis has put a spotlight on the somewhat rare disorder. Aphasia describes a neurological condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate verbally or through writing. It affects an estimated 2 million people in the U.S., and nearly 180,000 acquire it every year, according to the National Aphasia Association.
