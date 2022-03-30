ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville City Council considers change to alcohol ordinances that would attract entertainment venues

wclo.com
 2 days ago

A change to Janesville City ordinances could lead more entertainment venues to come to town. Until recently...

www.wclo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Kosciusko considers changing smoking ordinance

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Kosciusko is considering make a change to its smoking ordinance. According to BreezyNews, the owners of Spring Street Cigars asked the board to consider changing the ordinance to allow a smoking lounge inside their proposed new store in downtown Kosciusko. The complete smoking ordinance can be found online. […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Herald & Review

Are more food trucks coming to downtown Decatur? Council considers changes

DECATUR — Decatur could see more food trucks in the central business district in the near future. Currently, food trucks are only permitted downtown during special events, festivals and celebrations. Outside of downtown, food truck vendors obtain a food handling permit from the Macon County Health Department and must set up on private parking lots.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Janesville, WI
Government
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown City Council advances revised 'responsible contractor' ordinance

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council advanced an amended version of the 'responsible contractor' ordinance on Wednesday night. The changes include raising the threshold on contractors bidding on city projects from the previous over-$100,000 amount to more than $200,000. Contractors bidding on projects over that $200,000 threshold will have...
ALLENTOWN, PA
SCNow

Florence City Council puts Sunday retail alcohol sales on ballot

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bryan Braddock found himself in a “sticky scenario” Monday afternoon when the Florence City Council considered asking the Florence County election board to place a Sunday retail alcohol sales question on the November general election. Braddock spoke about the conflict between his conservative Christian...
FLORENCE, SC
CBS Denver

Aurora City Council Takes Up Camping Ban Ordinance For Final Approval Monday Night

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora City Council will vote on the final approval of a city camping ban during Monday night’s regular council meeting. The ban passed the first vote earlier this month with a tie-breaking vote from Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (credit: CBS) Coffman has been trying to pass the ban for months, saying encampments are a threat to public health and safety. The ban reduces the notice requirement before an abatement can occur from 7 days to 72 hours. He also put forward companion legislation that requires the city to come up with designated areas that will provide alternative shelter. According to the city, there are currently 130 to 150 shelter beds available on any given night. In 2021, the city reported there were 594 sheltered individuals experiencing homelessness. Coffman says the ban isn’t meant to criminalize homelessness, but many opponents still feel sweeps are punishment for being unhoused.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Ordinances#Alcohol#Entertainment#Beer
Record-Courier

City considers enforcing local ordinances on fireworks rather than HB172

AURORA – The city is considering some revisions to Chapter 1519 of the codified ordinances which governs the use of fireworks, but likely will keep most provisions intact. At its March 14 meeting, Council introduced legislation to opt out of following regulations in Ohio House Bill 172 which were OK’d by the General Assembly last year. That would allow the city to continue abiding by its local fireworks ordinance.
POLITICS
Kait 8

City council approves two ordinances over private club permits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At their meeting on Tuesday, March 15, the Jonesboro City Council approved two ordinances focused on private club permits which were first introduced back in February. The first ordinance the city approved was for a private club permit for Unwind Care, which would be located at...
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KMOV

Council to talk changing EV charging ordinance sparking concerns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When the St. Louis County Council meets Tuesday night, the agenda includes discussion about changing an electric car charging ordinance that’s sparking controversy. News 4 Investigates recently exposed how the ordinance could drive businesses away. Now some county leaders are calling that a mistake...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
WAND TV

Taylorville City Council passes ordinance to allow dispensaries

TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WAND) - Recreational marijuana sales have boomed in the state of Illinois in the past year, drawing in $137 million just this past December alone. But now, analysts say a dip seen in the past two months might be indicative of lower sales going forward. Small towns, however, are still deciding if they want to take part. Taylorville city council just voted 5 to 2 to start preparing the ordinances to allow for a dispensary in the future.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Current Publishing

Westfield City Council votes against disability advisory council ordinance

The Westfield City Council voted against an ordinance to create an advisory council on disability during its March 14 meeting. The council voted 5-2 against the ordinance. Council member Scott Willis presented the ordinance. He said Westfield is behind other cities, such as Fishers and Carmel, which have similar ordinances for disability advisory councils. Willis said an advisory council would give the disability community a larger voice and more input on developments in the city.
WESTFIELD, IN
GazetteXtra

Tru plans for 90-room hotel advance to Janesville city council

A planned Tru by Hilton hotel at 2702 Pontiac Place has earned the blessing of the city of Janesville’s Plan Commission. The commission on Monday night gave a 5-0 thumbs up to a conditional-use permit for the hotel, which would have 90 rooms over four stories just a quarter-mile east of a future Hy-Vee. That forwards the permit, which provides zoning approval for a hotel use, to the city council at a future meeting. The commission sent a recommendation to the council under a proposed condition that the future hotel’s owners—who also own and operate the adjacent TownePlace Inn and Suites—complete screened fencing between the hotel properties and adjacent businesses.
JANESVILLE, WI
KTAL

Bossier City council rejects residential chicken ordinance

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City City Council voted against allowing residents to have chickens in their backyards Tuesday. The council rejected a proposed revision of a Bossier City ordinance that prohibits poultry to be raised in the city limits for commercial purposes or otherwise. The revised...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
GazetteXtra

Hy-Vee project moves to Janesville City Council for approval

JANESVILLE Hy-Vee’s plans to build a new grocery and restaurant with a drive-thru pharmacy and an online grocery outbuilding off Humes Road and North Lexington Drive are headed to the Janesville City Council. When, we don’t quite know. One city of Janesville planner said the Plan Commission’s 5-0 recommendation to approve a permit for Hy-Vee’s...
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy