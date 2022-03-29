ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Infatuation

All Day

By Ryan Pfeffer
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Miami’s most peaceful little cafes happens to be around the corner from E11even, and the coffee is good enough to help you forget about that one time you...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Wolf of Tacos

The Wolf of Tacos is not a taco hedge fund, but rather an al pastor pop-up making some of Miami’s finest tacos at various locations around Miami. The Wolf's al pastor is one of the best versions in town and comes freshly carved from a vertical spit, just how the taco gods intended. Being a pop-up, they bounce around a lot, so give their Instagram page a follow to stay informed about where you can find these delicious tacos. At the time of this writing, Mr. Wolf and his associates are at J Wakefield in Wynwood on Tuesdays and at Wynwood’s weekly Smorgasburg market, which takes place every Saturday. The menu usually includes options like pork, chicken, and steak, all dressed simply with a perfect amount of cilantro, diced white onions, and salsa.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

L'auberge Restaurant

North Miami is home to a major Haitian enclave and this cash-only spot is one of the few restaurants in the area that specializes in some of Haiti’s more luxurious dishes. Sundays are the best day to stop by, especially in the morning when they serve an excellent version of soup joumou—a hearty pumpkin stew containing beef, trotters, pasta, and root vegetables that’s a New Year’s Day tradition, but available at many Haitian restaurants on weekends. It also comes with a slice of fresh Haitian bread and a ripe banana to round things out. But if you arrive a little later, you can enjoy a truly special Haitian dish of stewed chicken in a cashew-studded tomato sauce (poulet en sauce noix) with a side of djon djon rice. This rice dish features Haitian black mushrooms, a fungus native to Haiti that tastes similar to porcini mushrooms and dyes the rice a deep black color. Lima beans and cashews are also added to the dish for some texture. And no matter when you come, definitely order the “atomic juice”—a lightly sweetened blend of beet, carrot, orange, and other juices that’s L’Auberge’s own unique creation and a refreshing start to any meal here.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

El Primo Red Tacos

The great American birria taco obsession of 2020 didn't hit Miami quite as hard as other cities. However, we did get El Primo Red Tacos out of it. The Downtown pop-up has stuck around since then, and it's still our favorite place to get birria within the City of Miami. There are lots of birria options here, including a birria smashburger and birria ramen. But we usually just stick to the cheesy quesabirria or the quesataco—both of which come with a charred exterior, plenty of cheese, and lots of juicy meat. It doesn't come with the consomé for dipping, but you can add it on as a side order.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Sandwiches#Food Drink#Restaurants#E11even#The Runny Everything#Wifi
The Infatuation

Planta Queen Coconut Grove

Planta Queen is an entirely vegan restaurant (they also have a sister restaurant in South Beach) in Coconut Grove. And even though the dishes here don’t quite do a pitch-perfect impression of the various Asian foods they claim to imitate, they’re still very good. Case in point: a vegan version of crab rangoon that doesn’t necessarily taste like crab rangoon, but is still one of the best fried dumplings in Miami—even before a dunk in the outstanding sweet and sour sauce. The compressed watermelon and miso-glazed eggplant nigiri are also tastier than a decent amount of Miami’s fish-based sushi. Planta Queen is very pretty too. The second-story restaurant has an open-air space, and is great for dates or special occasion dinners with a plant-based friend. Just please end the meal with the mochi, which are light and intensely flavorful.
MIAMI, FL
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Inc.com

After 35 Years, Starbucks Just Made a Bittersweet Announcement

Its most valuable brand asset is also one of its biggest problems. The Starbucks white cup with its green logo of a two-tailed mermaid is one of the most iconic features of any brand. It doesn't even have the word Starbucks in it, but you know exactly what it is. In fact, for many people, it doesn't just signify the world's largest coffee brand, it represents, well, coffee. Period.
BUSINESS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Breakfast Burritos In The U.S.

A beefy burrito is great in the afternoon, but nothing kicks off the day like a burrito full of your breakfast favorites. You can make one at home with a good breakfast burrito recipe, but no one does it like the professionals, and the places on our list bring something special to the plate.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Failed KFC Spin-Off You Probably Forgot About

If you asked anyone on the street what was sold at Kentucky Fried Chicken, the answer would be a resounding, obvious one: chicken, of course. This is no doubt a silly question. KFC may sell mashed potatoes, biscuits, and fries, but Colonel Sanders' fried chicken with 11 herbs and spices has always been the crown jewel, the star attraction. From drumstick form, tender form, extra crispy form, and even served alongside donuts for a little while (per Food & Wine), KFC does its best to ensure there's certainly no shortage of ways to enjoy their chicken. But let's pretend, for just a moment, that KFC didn't sell chicken. Instead, they sold something a little bit different. Something a little less chicken-y — and way more beefy.
KENTUCKY STATE
Popculture

Fast Food Fish Sandwiches: All the Best Places for Your Friday Lent Meal

Easter is coming right around the corner and many across the globe participate in Lent around the same time. Observance means many will be going without beef, pork or chicken on Fridays. The avoidance of fish during the period isn't new, but fast food restaurants making moves at the perfect time allows them to capitalize on the fish boom during those meatless days ahead of Easter. Many places already recognize this and change up offerings each year.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

TikTok Claims This Is Where McDonald's Quarter Pounder Patties Are Really Stored

McNuggets, Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, McCafe — many of these McDonald's items are famous in their own right, and one can't argue they didn't earn their fast food glory. But there's one menu item that's missing from the list: the humble, meaty Quarter Pounder. Ever since the burger was added to the chain's national menu in 1973, the Quarter Pounder has gone on to cement itself as a part of McDonald's lore. From commercials in the '70s extolling the values of being a "Quarter Pounder person" (via YouTube) to the "Pulp Fiction" scene discussing just what a Quarter Pounder with cheese is called in France. The burger may be a popular menu item, no doubt, but is it all that it claims to be?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Thrillist

Over 250,000 Cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks Were Just Recalled

PepsiCo is recalling more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks drinks, according to Food Safety News. The drinks in question are Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks which are available at retailers all over the nation. The recalled beverages have inadequate sealing that could lead to spoilage. Because the inadequately sealed products have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Distractify

TikToker Orders "Most Hated” Starbucks Drink, Surprised When Barista Happily Makes It

When you work in the foodservice industry and customers are coming in fast and furious, you tend to rely on muscle memory a lot to fulfill orders. So when somebody comes in with an unorthodox order, it's difficult to go into "auto-pilot" and it can mess up your groove. And while there are plenty of restaurants/eateries that pride themselves on giving customers whatever they want, there are some that make it known they take that mantra very, very seriously.
TV & VIDEOS
The Infatuation

Hungry Bear Sub Shop

Be prepared to be converted to Hungry Bear no matter where your sandwich loyalties currently lie. There are few sub shops in Miami that overstuff a hoagie roll the way they do it here. It’s seriously a feat of engineering to see how much meat (or veg) gets stuffed into each sub. There’s not a single sandwich we recommend here because the whole point of hungry bear is customization and the hedonistic possibilities of your own hungry imagination. You can start with one of their own unique creations, like the oriental chicken, which features shaved chicken, a sweet/spicy sauce, and crunchy noodles. You can then add cheeses, condiments, vegetables, and sauces to make it your own beautiful little monster. And nobody here will judge you for it.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

McDonald's Announces Return of Seasonal Spring Favorite Menu Treat

The McDonald's menu is growing, at least for folks north of the border. Just in time for Easter, the fan-favorite Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is returning to menus across Canada. The beloved chilled treat's return comes as the Shamrock Shake continues to take the fast-food chain by storm in the U.S., with several other fast food restaurant chains rolling out Shamrock Shake copycats.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy