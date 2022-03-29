North Miami is home to a major Haitian enclave and this cash-only spot is one of the few restaurants in the area that specializes in some of Haiti’s more luxurious dishes. Sundays are the best day to stop by, especially in the morning when they serve an excellent version of soup joumou—a hearty pumpkin stew containing beef, trotters, pasta, and root vegetables that’s a New Year’s Day tradition, but available at many Haitian restaurants on weekends. It also comes with a slice of fresh Haitian bread and a ripe banana to round things out. But if you arrive a little later, you can enjoy a truly special Haitian dish of stewed chicken in a cashew-studded tomato sauce (poulet en sauce noix) with a side of djon djon rice. This rice dish features Haitian black mushrooms, a fungus native to Haiti that tastes similar to porcini mushrooms and dyes the rice a deep black color. Lima beans and cashews are also added to the dish for some texture. And no matter when you come, definitely order the “atomic juice”—a lightly sweetened blend of beet, carrot, orange, and other juices that’s L’Auberge’s own unique creation and a refreshing start to any meal here.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO